Parkinson’s Support Group to meet Thursday
The Parkinson’s Support Group of Glynn will hold its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church. A meet and greet will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the official start of the meeting. All from Glynn and surrounding counties are welcome.
April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and there will be a discussion of the local and national initiatives. For more information about the group, email Tilman Blakely at ttbdogstyle@yahoo.com.
Free STD testing available in April
Health departments around the Coastal Health District will offer free, confidential screenings for sexually transmitted diseases (STD) in April in observance of STD Awareness Month.
There is usually a fee attached to STD screenings, but screenings will be offered at no cost only during the days and times outlined below:
Locally free testing includes:
• The Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick, will offer testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14. Appointments are limited and required. To schedule, call 912-264-3961.
•The Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth St., St. Marys, and 1501 Georgia Ave., Woodbine, will offer testing from 8 to 11 a.m. April 12 and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. April 14 respectively. No appointment necessary.
• The McIntosh County Health Department, 1335 GA Hwy. 57, Townsend, will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. April 14. Appointments required. Call 912-832-5473 to schedule.
— The Brunswick News