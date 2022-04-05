Parkinson’s Support Group to meet Thursday

The Parkinson’s Support Group of Glynn will hold its monthly meeting from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church. A meet and greet will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. prior to the official start of the meeting. All from Glynn and surrounding counties are welcome.

April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and there will be a discussion of the local and national initiatives. For more information about the group, email Tilman Blakely at ttbdogstyle@yahoo.com.

Free STD testing available in April

Health departments around the Coastal Health District will offer free, confidential screenings for sexually transmitted diseases (STD) in April in observance of STD Awareness Month.

There is usually a fee attached to STD screenings, but screenings will be offered at no cost only during the days and times outlined below:

Locally free testing includes:

The Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick, will offer testing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 14. Appointments are limited and required. To schedule, call 912-264-3961.

The Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth St., St. Marys, and 1501 Georgia Ave., Woodbine, will offer testing from 8 to 11 a.m. April 12 and from 1 to 3:30 p.m. April 14 respectively. No appointment necessary.

The McIntosh County Health Department, 1335 GA Hwy. 57, Townsend, will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. April 14. Appointments required. Call 912-832-5473 to schedule.

— The Brunswick News

Pearls have long symbolized elegance and good taste, and according to both history and mythology, are representative of wisdom gained through experience. They’re also said to offer protection, and attract good luck and wealth.

The 54th Annual Blessing of the Fleet took place this weekend in Darien. The annual three-day event has been held at a reduced capacity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic but returned in full force this year. The blessing and the festival celebrates the shrimping industry. This year’s …

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia., raised concerns about the lack of affordable, quality senior housing in Camden County during a U.S. Senate Banking Committee hearing.