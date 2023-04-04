Primary care provider moves to Brunswick
Southeast Georgia Health System recently announced an additional primary care office to serve Brunswick and the surrounding communities. Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care in McIntosh County, along with board-certified family nurse practitioner Elizabeth Kathy Watson, FNP-C, has relocated to 3300 Fourth St., in Brunswick.
Watson has been employed by the health system for almost 20 years. During the majority of her time with the health system, she specialized in primary care, endocrinology and diabetes. In 2016, she transitioned to McIntosh Family Medicine Center, an affiliate of the health system.
Watson’s services include minor injuries such as cuts and lacerations, general medicine, geriatric care, immunizations, men’s health, minor procedures, pediatric care, women’s health, sore throats, coughs, fevers and flu, and workplace and sports injuries.
Watson is currently accepting new patients ages 16 and up. To learn more, visit sghs.org/primary-care or call 912-466-5850 to make an appointment. Referrals can be faxed to 912-466-5881. Coastal Community Health is now accepting new patients at the former SGPA-Primary Care McIntosh location.
Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented the BEE Award to Faith Smith in recognition of the compassionate care she provides to patients. The BEE Award honors and recognizes team members outside of nursing who go Beyond Exceptional Expectations (BEE).
Smith is a medical support assistant at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Neurology. She was nominated for the BEE Award by Lori Trefts, MD, board-certified neurologist.
Smith was presented with a BEE Award plaque and certificate in front of her peers and health system leadership. She also received a BEE pin, balloons and honey danishes to share with her team.
Those eligible for the BEE Award include all health system team members and volunteers except nurses (RNs and LPNs may receive the DAISY Award). These team members provide extraordinary experiences for Health System patients, their families, and visitors by exemplifying quality service and care.
Anyone may nominate a deserving team member for a BEE Award online at sghs.org/bee-award, or nominations may be placed in BEE boxes located throughout the health system’s Brunswick and Camden campuses. A committee of health system team members review the nominations and determine the BEE Award recipient(s).