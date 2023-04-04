Primary care provider moves to Brunswick

Southeast Georgia Health System recently announced an additional primary care office to serve Brunswick and the surrounding communities. Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care in McIntosh County, along with board-certified family nurse practitioner Elizabeth Kathy Watson, FNP-C, has relocated to 3300 Fourth St., in Brunswick.

