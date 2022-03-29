AJ Donohue Foundation opens Sensory Room
Wolfson Children’s at Southeast Georgia Health System recently held an unveiling ceremony for its new Donohue Sensory Room, a therapeutic space designed to help children with autism spectrum disorders and/or sensory challenges feel calm, supported and focused while at the pediatric specialty clinic.
The specialized sensory room was made possible by a $40,000 gift from the AJ Donohue Foundation. The funding supported capital needs, including construction and equipment.
AJ Donohue was a local teenager who passed away after a battle with a rare bone cancer in 2006. The AJ Donohue Foundation has organized scholarships and endowments to assist Wolfson Children’s Hospital, where AJ received treatment. It has also raised more than $350,000 for Wolfson Children’s at Southeast Georgia Health System, aiding programs that provide care to children in the southeast Georgia region.
Skylark hosts Baby Shower
Skylark, a sexual health and care clinic, is hosting a Baby Shower drive throughout April. Items needed include baby wipes, new cribs/bassinets and mattresses, crib sheets, baby wash and shampoo, new car seats, breastfeeding pillows, mittens, diaper rash cream, new bottles, Walmart and Target gift cards. Drop off locations include, Ameris Bank branches in Brunswick and on Jekyll and St. Simons islands, and all Skylark centers. In Brunswick, it is located at 3548 Community Road, Brunswick. For more information, call 912-264-0231.
SGHS hosting student nursing camp
The Southeast Georgia Health System (SGHS) and College of Coastal Georgia (CCGA) are co-hosting an inaugural Nurse Camp, June 7 to 10. The four-day camp, which is open to high school students entering grades 11 and 12, will take place on SGHS and CCGA campuses.
Students will have the opportunity to experience nursing at CCGA and SGHS in a variety of areas and specialties. The unique four-day camp experience will include nurse shadowing, exposure to clinical care in both simulation and real-life settings and allow students to develop a better understanding of health care career opportunities. In addition, students will earn a CPR and basic first aid certificate, issued by CCGA nursing faculty.
Space is limited. A total of 20 students will be accepted into the program and participants must be in good academic standing. To register, students must submit an application, letter of recommendation from a school official and a Nurse Camp essay by April 11. Registration information can be found at sghs.org/nursecamp. The cost of the camp is $30 upon acceptance.
For more information, contact Nichol James, CCGA Nursing Academic Service Coordinator, at njames@ccga.edu.
— The Brunswick News