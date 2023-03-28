WOW to offer mammograms
The Southeast Georgia Health System Wellness on Wheels (WOW) will be offering mammograms in the area in the coming weeks.
WOW to offer mammograms
The Southeast Georgia Health System Wellness on Wheels (WOW) will be offering mammograms in the area in the coming weeks.
The WOW is a self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography and travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services.
The screening experience on the WOW is very similar to the health system’s Imaging locations: it’s staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging; all mammograms are read by health system radiologists; most insurances are accepted; and, financial assistance is available to patients who qualify. For information about low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, call 912-466-5235.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of March and April. Note that all mammograms require a physician’s order.
The schedule is as follows:
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. today at the Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 4 at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 6 at Coastal Community Health Services, 1022 Miller Lane SW, Darien. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 11 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 18 at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 25 at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 27 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
