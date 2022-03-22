SGHS hosting a student athletic trainer camp
The ninth annual Student Athletic Trainer Camp takes place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 14 to 16 at the Glynn County Stadium, 5 Community Action Drive, Brunswick. Space is limited; registration and payment is due by May 28. The cost for the three-day camp is $85 and includes camp materials, lab supplies, T-shirt, CPR certification card, lunch and snacks.
During the three-day camp, health system sports medicine certified athletic trainers will introduce students entering grades 9 to 12 to the field of sports medicine and athletic training, and the many associated career opportunities. Few experiences can better prepare high school students with an opportunity to pursue athletic training at their high school, college, or as a career.
For more information, or to obtain a registration form, contact Chantal Pierre, ATC, at 561-632-1462 or cpierre@sghs.org or visit sghs.org/sportsmedicine. You can also register online at https://2022-camp.eventbrite.com. A $6.81 service charge is added when registering online.
Senior care center seeks nurses
The Southeast Georgia Health System Senior Care Center in Brunswick is hosting RN, LPN and CNA walk-in interviews from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Senior Care Center-Brunswick, 2611 Wildwood Drive.
Along with competitive salaries, benefits (medical, dental, prescription, vision, vacation time) and opportunities for career growth, the Southeast Georgia Health System offers sign-on bonuses and relocation reimbursements for eligible candidates.
For more information, call 912-466-3104 or visit careers.sghs.org.
— The Brunswick News