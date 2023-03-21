Jekyll to host Turtle Crawl races April 29
The Jekyll Island Authority will host its annual Turtle Crawl race event, which will benefit the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island. Races begin at 7:25 a.m. April 29. It will include a 10K, 5K and 1K Fun Run. Virtual participation is also an option. The races begin in the Beach Village on Jekyll Island.
The 10K race costs $35 per person; the 5K is $30; the 1K Fun Run is $20 and the Virtual (Ghost Crawler) option is $35 per person. Prices increase after April 9.
Packet pickup will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. April 28 at the Jekyll Island Guest Information Center, 901 Downing Musgrove Causeway, Jekyll Island.
The deadline to register is April 26. To guarantee a T-shirt with registration, registration must be made by April 14.
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group offers programs
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group provides a number of programs for those with the disease and their families. They host a regular monthly meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island.
They also have organized a group fitness class, held each week at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers are welcome. There will be no class on the first Thursday of the month, due to the monthly group meeting.
Caregivers are offered a support group from 10 to 11 a.m. each fourth Wednesday at Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Drive, Brunswick. Parkinson’s patients are invited to attend where they can enjoy televisions and puzzles as the meeting is held. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
Relay for Life set for March 31 at Mary Ross Park
The American Cancer Society will host its annual Relay for Life event from 6 to 10 p.m. March 31 at Mary Ross Waterfront Park in downtown Brunswick. There will be food, children’s activities and a silent auction. Local band Idle Hands will perform.
Luminaria in memory or honor of those who have battled cancer are on sale. The white bags are available for purchase for $10. Gold bags cost $25. For details, visit relayforlife.org/glynn.