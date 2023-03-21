Jekyll to host Turtle Crawl races April 29

The Jekyll Island Authority will host its annual Turtle Crawl race event, which will benefit the Georgia Sea Turtle Center on Jekyll Island. Races begin at 7:25 a.m. April 29. It will include a 10K, 5K and 1K Fun Run. Virtual participation is also an option. The races begin in the Beach Village on Jekyll Island.

More from this section

Seeing your world better!

Seeing your world better!

As the saying goes, “Your eyes are the window to your soul,” and certainly, eyes are your window to the world. If that is true, then your eyelids and eyebrow are the curtains to your eyes. Just like a window shade, there is an interconnected relationship between your forehead, eyebrow, and e…