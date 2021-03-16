Doctor joins staff of
Camden practice
Dr. Danielle Mankin recently joined Southeast Georgia Physician Associates Primary Care practice in Camden County.
Mankin earned her medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah. She completed her internship and residency training in family medicine at Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia and a second internship in obstetrics and gynecology at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New York. During her residency, she also earned a diploma in international medicine and public health.
Mankin joins a 10-member team of providers at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care at the health system’s Camden hospital. She is currently accepting new patients. To learn more, visit sghs.org/primary-care or call 912-882-6767 to schedule an appointment.
Blood drives planned
The American Red Cross continues to host blood drives across the area. Social distancing protocols will be in place and masks will be required.
Donors can save time by reading and completing the RapidPass pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App. For future drives, visit RedCrossBlood.org.
Upcoming drives include the following:
• From 2 to 7 p.m. today at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cutoff Road, Brunswick.
• From 1 to 6 p.m. March 24 at the Embassy Suites of the Golden Isles, 500 Mall Blvd., Brunswick.
• From 1 to 5 p.m. March 25 at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church. The drive is being hosted by the Jekyll Lions Club.
• From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 26 in the Kemble Conference Room of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick.
• From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 29 at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
Nurse hiring event planned
The Southeast Georgia Health System will host a hiring event for nurses from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. A teleconference will also be available. For more information, visit sghs.org/events or call 912-466-5168.
— The Brunswick News