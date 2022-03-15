Urology clinic
joins SGHS
Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed the physicians and staff of Southeast Georgia Urology to the Southeast Georgia Physician Associates family. The newly affiliated health system practice is now named Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Urology.
Familiar faces in the community and members of the health system’s Brunswick and Camden hospital’s medical staff for many years, the practice includes Dr. Joseph A. Lanzone and Dr. James M. Muse Jr. The hospital will continue to provide a full range of urology services, including minimally invasive solutions for conditions such as enlarged prostrate, urinary frequency, urinary incontinence and sexual dysfunction.
The change will not cause any disruption in care or treatment for existing patients; services will continue to be provided at 2500 Starling Street, Suite 406, Brunswick. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday in Brunswick. Services will be provided from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at 52 Lindsey Lane, Suite B, St. Marys.
Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Urology welcomes new patients, and most insurances, including Medicare/Medicaid, are accepted. Appointments can be made by calling 912-261-0447 for Brunswick or 912-576-5600 for Camden.
Appointments can be made by calling 912-261-0447 for Brunswick or 912-576-5600 for Camden.
Relay for Life to return April 22
The American Cancer Society will host its annual Relay for Life in-person at Golden Isles Church of God, 200 Boswell Road, Brunswick.
Luminaria are currently being sold but those must be purchased prior to the end of the day Thursday to be added to the Memory Board. Luminaria will continue to be on sale through April 22.
To join or to donate, visit RelayForLife.org/GlynnGa.
NAMI holds weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Southeast Georgia Health System Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave, Brunswick. Face masks are required. There is no charge to attend. The groups do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
The Connect Group will meet in the Open Door classroom and the Family Group will meet in the Duncan classroom. Attendees must enter through the glass door. Face masks will be optional. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge. The groups do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
— The Brunswick News