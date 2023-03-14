Brunswick Links
to host Black Family Wellness Expo
The Brunswick Chapter of the Links Inc. will sponsor its first annual Black Family Wellness Expo on from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Burroughs-Molette Elementary School, 1900 Lee St., Brunswick.
The goal is to offer a initiative and to focus on improving the wellness of people of color in the community.
The wellness expo will provide an opportunity to collaborate and engage with local partners such as faith-based organizations, local nonprofits, civic organizations, government agencies and corporations.
Topics that will be covered include prenatal and newborn health issues; maternal health; breast and prostate cancer awareness; kidney disease; heart health; blood donations; organ/tissue donor awareness/signup; dental health; mental health awareness and resources; suicide signs and prevention; anti-bullying; aging; dementia and caregiver resources.
— The Brunswick News
