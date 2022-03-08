NAMI holds weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The Connect Group will meet in the Open Door classroom and the Family Group will meet in the Duncan classroom. Attendees must enter through the glass door. Face masks will be optional. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge. The groups do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
Blood drives planned for March, April
The American Red Cross is in dire need of blood. To register, visit redcrossblood.org.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 13 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick
• From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 18 at Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 at the College of Coastal Georgia, 3700 Altama Ave., Brunswick
• From 1 to 3 p.m. March 24 at Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island
• From 2 to 6 p.m. March 31 Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cutoff Road, Brunswick
• From 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 6 at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources center, One Conservation Way Suite 300, Brunswick
• From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 14 at Bay Harbour Church of God, 3210 Hwy. 82, Brunswick
— The Brunswick News