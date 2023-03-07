Obstetrician, gynecologist joins health system
Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed Dr. Steven A. Roth, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology and the Camden hospital medical staff.
After graduating from the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla., with a bachelor’s degree in biology, Roth earned his medical degree there as well. He then completed his obstetrician and gynecology residency at the University of Alabama in Birmingham. Roth treats all aspects of women’s health, including issues with menstrual cycles, conception and hormone replacement, as well as surgical procedures, such as pelvic surgeries, hysterectomies and tubal ligations. Prior to joining the health system, Roth was a physician at several hospitals in Australia and New Zealand for 13 years. His most recent appointment was at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Jesup.
Roth’s services include annual well-woman visits, cancer screenings, family planning and birth control management, contraceptive implants and IUDs, infertility treatments, prenatal care, labor and delivery services, treatment of pelvic pain and urinary disorders, and management of menopausal symptoms.
Roth joins certified nurse midwives, Patricia A. Heinrich, CNM, and J. Frances Sahrphillips, CNM, at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology in St. Marys. Visit sghs.org/obgyn or call 912-540-6760 to schedule an appointment.
workshop set for March 24
The Parkinson’s Foundation will host Living with Parkinson’s: Nutrition in Parkinson’s workshop, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at Sea Palms Resort, 515 N., St. Simons Island.
The speakers will be Matt Beke, MS, RDN, clinical dietician, of the Fixel Center for the Neurological Diseases at University of Florida Health and Dr. Christine Cooper, movement disorder, specialist at MUSC Health.
Blood drive set for March 17
The Southeast Georgia Health System will partner with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.
The drive will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the health system’s Brunswick hospital, 2415 Parkwood Drive, in the Linda S. Pinson Conference Center, Room 1.
Appointments are required and can be made online by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering sponsor code “sghsys” in the search bar, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
The health system is experiencing low units of all blood types and particularly the “O” blood types. Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass® pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.