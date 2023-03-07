Obstetrician, gynecologist joins health system

Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed Dr. Steven A. Roth, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist, to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology and the Camden hospital medical staff.

