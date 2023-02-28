Skylark to host Walk for Life
The 14th annual Walk for Life will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. March 4, at North Glynn Park Walking Track in Brunswick.
Walkers seek pledges in advance to support the work of Skylark which operates four women’s health clinics in Southeast Georgia.
Churches, organizations, businesses, and individuals can register their teams online at helloskylark.com/walk. The last two years, Skylark has incorporated incentive prizes. This year’s prizes include a Bose Smart Speaker 500, Theragun, Italian leather travel bag and more.
All funds benefit the Skylark Clinic in Brunswick, Mobile Unit, BRAVEheart Teen Initiative Program, and the many life skills programs available.
To register your team, go to www.helloskylark.com/walk. For more information, email maryelisabeth@helloskylark.com or call 912-264-0231.
— The Brunswick News
