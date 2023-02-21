Parkinson’s nutrition workshop set
for March 24
The Parkinson’s Foundation will host Living with Parkinson’s, Nutrition in Parkinson’s from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 24 at Sea Palms Resort, 515 N., St. Simons Island.
The feature speakers will be Matt Beke, MS, RDN, clinical dietician, of the Fixel Center for the Neurological Diseases at University of Florida Health and Dr. Christine Cooper, movement disorder, specialist at MUSC Health.
To register or for details, call 770-450-0792 or visit Parkinson.org/GeorgiaEdu.
Women’s conference set for March 25
The WomXn Conference 2023 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 25 at the Brunswick Glynn County Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick. A number of speakers and wellness professionals will speak. Tickets are $25 per person. For details, visit viaconnects.org.
Overeaters Anonymous meets every Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System
Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Thursday evenings in Conference Room No. 4 on the main floor of the Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System, 2415 Parkwood Drive, Brunswick. This is an open 12-Step meeting with varied topics. There are no dues, fees or weigh-ins. Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of men and women who, through shared experience, strength and hope are recovering from compulsive eating. Visit https://oa.org or www.oanfig.org for more information.
NAMI holds weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Southeast Georgia Health System Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave, Brunswick. Face masks are optional. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge to attend. The groups do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
— The Brunswick News