Health system marks Heart Health Month
Southeast Georgia Health System team members recently participated in National Wear Red Day to help promote heart health awareness.
During the month of February, heart health month, those in the health system are focusing on raising awareness of heart conditions. Heart disease remains the single largest health threat to Americans, accounting for more deaths than all forms of cancer combined for both men and women. The Southeast Georgia Health System is encouraging everyone to join the battle against heart disease by reducing risk factors, getting screening and learning hands-only CPR.
A good first step is to visit one’s health care provider. Ask about personal risks for heart disease and what can be done to lower it. A quick, painless test, computed tomography (CT) coronary artery calcium (CAC) scoring, is a screening that can be used to reveal artery-clogging calcifications early on, usually before any other warning signs are present.
The screening requires a physician referral, takes less than 10 minutes and requires minimal preparation. A physician is able to assess the risk of heart disease based on the test results and develop a preventative treatment plan to make corrections before it’s too late. The $125 CT CAC is a cash exam with payment due either prior to or at the time of service; insurance is not accepted.
If you are a male over the age of 40 or a female over the age of 50, or if you smoke; have high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, are overweight; or have a family history of heart disease, ask your doctor about coronary artery calcium scoring.
The health system is also hosting a hands-only CPR training course from 2 to 3 p.m. today, Thursday and Feb. 24 at the Brunswick hospital. For details, visit call 912-466-1100. For more information, visit sghs.org/cardiopulmonary.
Brunswick hospital Volunteer of the Quarter honored
Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Marilyn Krakowski as the Brunswick hospital’s fall Volunteer of the Quarter. Krakowski has volunteered in the Emergency Care Center (ECC) since she joined Volunteer Services in 2013.
Krakowski refined her customer service skills while working at the Jekyll Island Visitor Center. In her spare time, she enjoys volunteering with Manna House and spending time with her son, daughter and two grandsons.
Pictured are Marilyn Krakowski, Brunswick hospital Volunteer of the Quarter, left, and Peggy Tuten, president of the Brunswick hospital’s Volunteer Services.
SGHS to host nurse recruitment event
Southeast Georgia Health System’s Camden hospital is hosting walk-in interviews for RNs, LPNs and CNAs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 9 and April 13.
Interviews will be held at the Southeast Georgia Health System Camden hospital Conference Center, 2000 Dan Proctor Drive, St. Marys. No appointments are necessary. Participants should bring their resumes and photo IDs. For more information, call 912-576-6400 or visit careers.sghs.org.
— The Brunswick News