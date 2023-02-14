OBGYN joins Camden practice
Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed Dr. Shanna R. Welgraven, a board certified obstetrician and gynecologist, to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology and the Camden hospital’s medical staff.
After graduating from the University of California with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology, Welgraven earned her medical degree at Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine in Glendale, Ariz. She then completed her obstetrician and gynecology residency at Saint Joseph Hospital in Denver, Colorado.
Welgraven’s services include annual wellness visits, cancer screenings, family planning and birth control management, contraceptive implants and IUDs, infertility treatment, prenatal care, labor and delivery services, treatment of pelvic pain and urinary disorders, and management of menopausal symptoms.
Welgraven joins fellow obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Bradley W. Newton and certified nurse midwife, Cynthia Wallace, RN, MN, CNM, at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology in St. Marys. Visit sghs.org/obgyn or call 912-540-6750 to schedule an appointment.
Tai Chi Club moves to Lord of Life Lutheran Church
The Golden Isles Tai Chi Club is now located at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church, at 2801 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.
New and advanced Tai Chi students are welcome.
Classes are 10 to 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday mornings.
SGHS welcomes neurosurgeon
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed Dr. Timothy R. Owens, a board-certified neurosurgeon, to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Neurosurgery and to the Brunswick hospital medical staff.
After receiving his bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Davidson College in Davidson, North Carolina, Owens earned his master’s degree in biomedical science at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Fla. Then he received his doctorate at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. Following that, he completed a neurosurgery residency at Duke University Medical Center as well as a fellowship in adult reconstructive spinal surgery.
Owens’ services include surgical treatment for patients with spine problems, spinal cord injuries and disorders, and peripheral nerve and brain conditions. Appointments are available with a physician’s referral. For more information, call Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Neurosurgery at 912-466-5443 or visit sghs.org/neurosurgery.