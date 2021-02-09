Red Cross to hold blood drives
The American Red Cross typically has a tough time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors. This year, the pandemic adds another challenge in keeping the blood supply strong. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this month.
Local upcoming drives include the following:
• From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Bay Harbour Church of God Brunswick, 3210 Highway 82, Brunswick.
• From noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
• From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at St. Simons Police Precinct, 1965 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at the College of Coastal Georgia, Mariner Way in the conference center, 3700 Altama Ave, Brunswick.
• From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 25 at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
• From 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
Testing for COVID-19 antibodies will also be administered and results will be offered via the blood donor app 10 days post donation.
There is no data or evidence that the coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus, including coronavirus, worldwide. Social distancing protocols will be implemented during the blood drives. Individuals who would like to donate are asked to make an appointment online at redcrossblood.org and enter “Brunswick” to schedule an appointment.
— The Brunswick News