Jekyll Lions Club spearheads blood drives
The Jekyll Island Lions Club recently sponsored a Red Cross blood drive at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church. The drive collected 31 units.
Volunteers included Brian Beauchamp and Rick Hoffman, greeters; Dave Palmer and Rande Simpson, greeters; Frank Mirasola, yard sign distributor; and Chuck McMahon, poster distributor.
The next drive will take place March 24.
The Red Cross is currently facing a severe blood shortage with an emergency need for Type O. To make a donation or for more inforation, visit redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or call Howard Sculthorpe at 912-635-2866.
SGHS hosting
online survey
The Southeast Georgia Health System is asking residents in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley, Charlton, and Wayne counties to participate in an online survey to share their feedback on health care needs and concerns.
The online Health Needs Assessment Survey is completely anonymous — no one can connect to a person’s answers.
The survey, which takes less than 10 minutes to complete, is accessible now through Feb. 25 via the Health System’s website: sghs.org/Community-Benefits.
Participants must be 18 years or older.
Information derived from the survey responses will provide the health system with a better understanding of community needs and help guide decisions on how best to tailor programs and services to address those needs.
