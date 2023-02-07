The Southeast Georgia Health System Wellness on Wheels (WOW) is custom designed to make breast health care services conveniently accessible for all women in southeast Georgia. It is a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography and travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services.
The screening experience on the WOW is very similar to the health system’s Imaging locations: it’s staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging; all mammograms are read by health system radiologists; most insurances are accepted; and, financial assistance is available to patients who qualify. For information about low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, please call 912-466-5235.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of February. All mammograms require a physician’s order:
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
offer blood pressure, glucose checks
The Coastal Health District is hosting a Love Your Heart event through February. It includes free blood pressure and blood glucose screenings at the following locations, with no appointment needed.
• 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 22 at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick.
• 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 20 at the McIntosh County Health Department, 1335 Ga. Hwy., 57, Townsend.
• 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Camden County Health Department, 905 Dilworth St., St. Marys.
Additional screenings will be held throughout the month at locations across the Coastal Health District. A list of events is available at coastalhealthdistrict.org.