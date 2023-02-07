WOW to offer mammograms

The Southeast Georgia Health System Wellness on Wheels (WOW) is custom designed to make breast health care services conveniently accessible for all women in southeast Georgia. It is a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital mammography and travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services.

City takes aim at illegal trash disposal

It’s a problem all over the county and not uncommon across the country, but City Manager Regina McDuffie hopes to appeal to Brunswick residents to keep the city clean by not disposing of their trash on the sidewalks and medians.

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.