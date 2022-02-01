Practice joins Southeast Georgia Health System
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed the providers and staff of Dr. Robert D. Mixson, FACOG, to the Southeast Georgia Physician Associates team. The newly-affiliated health-system practice is now named Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology.
Mixson has served patients in Camden County and the surrounding communities for nearly 25 years, and he will continue to do so until his retirement in June 2022. Certified nurse midwives Patricia A. Heinrich and Frances Sahrphillips will continue with the Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology team to provide women’s health services ranging from routine gynecological exams and family planning to menopause management.
The change will not cause any disruption in care or treatment for existing patients; services will continue to be provided at 104 Lakeshore Drive, Suite A, St. Marys, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics and Gynecology is accepting new patients and most insurances. Appointments can be made by calling 912-882-7100.
SGHS offering Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) testing
A new screening test is being offered at the Southeast Georgia Health System Brunswick hospital.
Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) testing is a screening used to reveal artery-clogging calcifications early on, usually before any other warning signs are present. This allows time for the development of a preventative treatment plan based on the results of the test.
A painless test, CAC requires a computed tomography (CT) scan of the heart while sensors, called electrodes, are attached to the patient’s chest. The electrodes record the heartbeat during the exam to show the radiologic technologist when the heart muscles are relaxed in between heartbeats, ensuring the clearest images are captured. After the scan is complete, the patient is able to go home; their doctor will be able to provide test results within a few days.
CAC is a cash exam with payment due either prior to or at the time of service. If you are a male over the age of 40, a female over the age of 50, or if you smoke, have high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or diabetes, are overweight, or have a family history of heart disease, ask your doctor about cardiac artery calcium testing.
13th annual Walk for Life planned
The 13th Annual Walk for Life will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. March 5 at North Glynn Park Walking Track.
The Walk for Life is an annual fundraising event where walkers seek pledges in advance to support the work of Skylark, serving women and families in the community.
Churches, organizations, businesses and individuals can register their teams online at helloskylark.com/walk. All funds benefit the Skylark Clinic in Brunswick, Mobile Unit, BRAVEheart Teen Initiative Program, and many life skills programs to help those in our community.
For more information, email christy@helloskylark.com or call 912-234-0231.
— The Brunswick News