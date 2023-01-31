SGHS launches Mended Hearts support group
The Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts, the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.
Meetings are led by chapter leader Karl P. Ullrich, Ph.D., will be held monthly on the first Tuesday at 10 a.m., beginning Feb. 7, and the third Tuesday at 4 p.m., beginning Feb. 22, in Southeast Georgia Health System’s Kemble Conference Room, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick.
The purpose of the first two meetings is to introduce the Mended Hearts program to the community and to recruit volunteers to get involved with the program to help provide support to those that have experienced a frightening heart event. The power of sharing your own experiences, offering a voice of support and a helping hand can help relieve a worrisome mind.
Blood drive planned for March 23
The Jekyll Island Lions Club and the American Red Cross will host a blood drive from 1 to 5 p.m. March 23 at the Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church, 475 Riverview Dr., Jekyll Island.
Many of the previous restrictions on blood donations have been changed. To learn more, visit redcross.org.
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group offers programs
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group provides a number of programs for those with the disease and their families. They host a regular monthly meeting from 1 to 2:30 on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island.
They also have organized a group fitness class, held each week at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers are welcome. There will be no class on the first Thursday of the month, due to the monthly group meeting.
Caregivers are offered a support group from 10 to 11 a.m. each 4th Wednesday at Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Dr., Brunswick. Parkinson’s patients are invited to attend where they can enjoy televisions and puzzles as the meeting is held. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.