Beginner Ashtanga
workshop planned
Salt AER Studios, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, will host a Beginner Ashtanga Yoga course at 12:30 p.m. Sundays throughout February (Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28). The philosophy, postures and breath practices will be discussed. Vic Clepper will be the instructor. For more information or to register, visit www.saltaerstudios.com.
YMCA sees changes,
offers Livestrong program
The Golden Isles YMCA has undergone some major changes in the past few months. Foster Hayes, a six-year resident of Glynn County, was named the new branch director in May 2020. The entire facility also underwent some renovations.
Hayes, a College of Coastal Georgia graduate, is no stranger to the Glynn County community. During his time at the college, he was elected as student body president and participated in a number of college and community programs. He was formerly employed with the Coastal Georgia Council, Boy Scouts of America as the district executive.
The YMCA will also be re-starting its Livestrong program on Feb. 15. It will provide cancer survivors with a free 12-week program to encourage survivors to build back physical strength after their treatment is completed.
These programs will be facilitated by specially certified instructors and will include two 75 to 90 minute sessions per week. Each week, a combination of cardiovascular conditioning, strength training, balance, and flexibility exercises are implemented. The program is open to adults 18 years and older and is provided for free at more than 650 YMCA branches including the Golden Isles branch.
Anyone eligible and interested can sign up at the Golden Isles YMCA or by visiting its website atwww.ymcaofcoastalga.org.
— The Brunswick News