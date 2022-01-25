Tai Chi Club holds promotions
The Golden Isles Tai Chi Club recently held promotions. For more information about the Golden Isles Tai Chi Club, contact Phillip Davis at 912-634-0815 or drphd@comcast.net.
Pictured are Bruce Goldin, Jackie Neill, Ainslie Carey, Pamela Frank-Hall and Ron Tobias. Seated is instructor Phillip Davis.
Nurse receives DAISY Award
Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented The DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses to Shelly Erdmier, R.N., in recognition of the kindness and compassion she provides everyday to her patients.
Erdmier is a registered nurse in the health system’s Brunswick hospital’s Cancer Care Center. She was nominated for The DAISY Award by one of her patients, Dr. Mark Hanly.
Nurses can be nominated for The DAISY Award online at sghs.org/daisy-award, or nominations may be placed in DAISY boxes located throughout the health system’s Brunswick and Camden hospitals. A committee consisting of health system team members, including clinical and non-clinical staff, leadership, medical staff and board members, review the nominations and determine The DAISY Award recipients. Erdmier is pictured.
SGHS recognized for stroke care
The Southeast Georgia Health System was recently recognized for making significant improvements to local stroke care. That was the day the health system’s Brunswick hospital became a certified Advanced Primary Stroke Center and the Camden hospital an Acute Stroke Ready Hospital, both providing Disease-Specific Care (DSC). The certifications were awarded by The Joint Commission (TJC), an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits health care facilities to ensure quality and safe care.
These certifications are especially meaningful for the people of Glynn, Camden and surrounding counties. Living in a “stroke belt” state like Georgia, residents are 34 percent more likely to experience a stroke — the leading cause of disability and fifth cause of death in the U.S.
For more information about the Southeast Georgia Health System Stroke Program, visit sghs.org/stroke.
Parkinson’s Support Group to meet
The Parkinson Support Group will be meet at 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at the St. Simons First United Church Chapel, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island. For more information, email Tilman Blakely at ttbdogstyle@yahoo.com.
— The Brunswick News