Reddick named director of the Coastal Health District
Dr. Bonzo Reddick was recently named as health director of the eight-county Coastal Health District.
Reddick steps into the public health leadership role following the retirement of Dr. Lawton Davis.
For the past five years, Reddick led an outpatient practice at the J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center in Savannah, a federally qualified health center and designated Healthcare for the Homeless site.
Reddick served on the Health Equity Council for the Georgia Department of Public Health and was on the medical advisory committees for the Savannah public school system and for the Mayor’s Office during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reddick received his bachelor of science degree from Morehouse College and his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine. After graduating from medical school in 2002, he left Georgia for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he completed a family medicine residency, two faculty development fellowships, and a master’s degree in public health. After graduating from residency in 2005, he practiced full-spectrum family medicine — including delivering babies and inpatient medicine — for 17 years.
Reddick will lead the Coastal Health District from offices in Savannah and Brunswick, overseeing all district and county public health programs in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Liberty and Long counties.
Bridge club to host CPR, AED class
The Golden Isles Bridge Club is offering a 90-minute Stayin’ Alive class focusing on CPR and use of AED at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 7 at 114 Skylane Court, St. Simons Island.
This class is conducted by Jim Kielt, a certified Red Cross Instructor, and is free to Bridge Club members, their spouses and partners.
Nonmembers are welcome to attend and are asked to make a $25 donation to the Bridge Club.
Full Red Cross certification can be arranged as well.
Contact Jim Kielt at 860-712-7747 or email jim.kielt@yahoo.com for further information or to enroll.
— The Brunswick News
