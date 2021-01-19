Marsh’s Edge offers COVID-19 vaccinations

Residents and staff of Marsh’s Edge received their first COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 11. A second clinic will be taking place on Feb. 8 to administer an initial dose to any new resident and staff or any that chose not to receive it during the first clinic. Also, the second dose will be given to the residents and staff who received an initial dose at the first clinic. A third clinic will be held at a later date for the residents and staff who received the initial dose at the second clinic. Marsh’s Edge partnered with CVS Health to administer the vaccine.

Marsh’s Edge is a premier retirement community located in St. Simons Island. To learn more about Marsh’s Edge, call 912-771-1082 or visit Marshs-Edge.com.

Red Cross to host local blood drives

The American Red Cross is hosting a number of blood drives over the next few weeks. They will be held at the following times and locations:

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the College of Coastal Georgia, 3700 Altama Ave., Brunswick.

From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Southeast Georgia Health System’s foundation building, 2436 Parkwood, Brunswick.

From 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Golden Isles YMCA, 144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick.

From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, 1 Conservation Way, Brunswick.

To register or for more information, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

