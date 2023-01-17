Red Cross blood drives planned
The American Red Cross will host a number of blood drives locally.
Individuals who would like to donate are asked to make an appointment online at RedCrossBlood.org and enter “sghsys” to schedule an appointment, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
The Red Cross will provide donors with a limited-edition college football T-shirt while supplies last, as well as a coupon via email for a FREE haircut from Sport Clips.
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass® pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Drives planned include:
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at College of Coastal Georgia’s conference center, 3700 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
• From 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday at Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island.
• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Brunswick Elk’s Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick.
• From 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
• From 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, One Conservation Way, Suite 300, Brunswick.
• From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Bay Harbour Church of God, 3210 Hwy. 82, Brunswick.
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 at the College of Coastal Georgia, 3700 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at the Brunswick Elk’s Lodge, 1509 Union St., Brunswick.
• From noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 21 at First United Methodist Church Brunswick’s annex, 1002 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 21 at the St. Simons Police Precinct, 1965 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
• From 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cutoff Road, Brunswick.
• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Old City Hall, 1229 Newcastle St., Brunswick.
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group offers programs
Glynn County Parkinson’s Support Group provides a number of programs for those with the disease and their families. They host a regular monthly meeting from 1 to 2:30 on the first Thursday of the month at the Thorpe Building at St. Simons United Methodist Church, St. Simons Island.
They also have organized a group fitness class, held each week at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island. Those with Parkinson’s and their caregivers are welcome. There will be no class on the first Thursday, due to the monthly group meeting.
Care givers are offered a support group from 10 to 11 a.m. each 4th Wednesday at Memory Matters, 2803 Sherwood Drive, Brunswick. Parkinson’s patients are invited to attend where they can enjoy televisions and puzzles as the meeting is held. For more information, email glynncountyparkinsons@gmail.com.
— The Brunswick News