Women’s health doctor joins SGHS in Camden
Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Bradley William Newton to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology in St. Marys and to the Camden hospital medical staff. His services include annual wellness visits, cancer screening, family planning and birth control management, contraceptive implants and IUDs, infertility treatment, prenatal care, labor and delivery services, treatment of pelvic pain and urinary disorders, and management of menopausal symptoms.
Newton is a Georgia native and grew up in Augusta. He graduated with honors from the University of Georgia and earned his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine in Savannah.
Newton joins Dr. Jonathan Andrew Egly,and Cynthia Wallace, B.S.N., M.N., CNM, at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Obstetrics & Gynecology in St. Marys. Learn more about their practice at sghs.org/OBGYN or call 912-540-6750 to schedule an appointment.
Beginner Ashtanga
workshop planned
Salt AER Studios, 1965 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, will host a Beginner Ashtanga Yoga course at 12:30 p.m. Sundays throughout February (Feb. 7, 14, 21 and 28). The philosophy, postures and breath practices will be discussed. Vic Clepper will be the instructor. For more information or to register, visit www.saltaerstudios.com.
Blood drives schedule
The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today at Northside Baptist Church, 935 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick. To sign up prior to donating, visit redcrossblood.org.
Another blood drive, hosted by the Jekyll Lions Club, will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 21. To register or for more information, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
