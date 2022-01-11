NAMI holds weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection Support Group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family Support Group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick. The Connect Group will meet in the Open Door classroom and the Family Group will meet in the Duncan classroom. Attendees must enter through the glass door. Face masks will be optional. The groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge. The groups do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit www.namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
Red Cross hosting blood drives
According to its website, the American Red Cross is facing its most serious blood shortage in decades. There are several local drives that are planned in the hopes of shoring up the supply.
The following local blood drives are planned:
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 at the College of Coastal Georgia, 3700 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
• From 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island.
• From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick.
• From noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 31 at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
• From 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 1 at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cutoff Road, Brunswick.
• From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, One Conservation Way, Brunswick.
• From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 16 at the conference center of the College of Coastal Georgia, 3700 Altama Ave, Brunswick.
• From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 17 at The Club, 2929 Demere Road, St. Simons Island.
• From 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Bay Harbour Church of God, 3210 Hwy. 82, Brunswick.
• From noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 22 at First United Methodist Church, 1400 Norwich St., Brunswick.
• From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at V Pizza, 600 Sea Island Road, Suite 1, St. Simons Island.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 13 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick.
For more information or to make an appointment, visit www.redcrossblood.org.
— The Brunswick News