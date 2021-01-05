Health system honors volunteers
The Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Suzanne Palmer as the Brunswick hospital’s Volunteer of the Quarter and Barbara Ashburn as the Camden hospital’s Volunteer of the Quarter.
Suzanne Palmer is a retired Glynn County teacher of 31 years. She began volunteering in the health system’s gift shop in 2001. She was one of the first volunteers to return when volunteer activities resumed after being suspended in March.
Palmer and her husband, Bob, have two sons and four grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gardening, traveling (pre-COVID) and cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs.
Barbara Ashburn, a registered dietician, began volunteering with the health system at Coastal Medical Access Project (CMAP) in 2012 to coach patients on good nutrition and the positive impact it could have on their health.
Ashburn and her husband, Tim, have three daughters and five grandchildren. Ashburn is a wellness advocate, and she likes to stay active so when she’s not volunteering. She enjoys swimming, biking, playing tennis and gardening. She is active with a number of community organizations including the St. Marys Garden Club, Camden House and is a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church.
Health expo to be
held Jan. 9
A Fitness and Wellness Expo will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Embassy Suites, 500 Mall Blvd., Brunswick. A number of area fitness venues and health providers will be on hand.
— The Brunswick News