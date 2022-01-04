SGHS hosts pinning ceremony
Local residents Reg and Diana Murphy recently presented a $50,000 grant to the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation to establish the MaeLil Scholars program for registered nurses seeking specialty certifications in challenging, high intensity practice environments within inpatient settings.
On Dec. 21, the health system held its first MaeLil Scholars pinning ceremony to recognize Melissa M. Hirsch, BSN, R.N., CCRN and Ethan A. Harper, BSN, R.N., CCRN, for achieving Critical Care Registered Nurse certifications through the American Association of Critical Care nurses.
Pictured are Diana Mather Murphy, from left; Ethan A. Harper, BSN, R.N., CCRN; Melissa M. Hirsch, BSN, R.N., CCRN; and Reg Murphy.
Parkinson’s Support Group meeting rescheduled
Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Parkinson Support Group’s meeting scheduled for Jan. 6 has been rescheduled. It will now be held Feb. 3. For more information, email Tilman Blakely at ttbdogstyle@yahoo.com.
Blood drive to be held Jan. 21
The Southeast Georgia Health System will partner with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 21 in the Kemble Conference Room, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. It is adjacent to the Brunswick hospital. Social distancing protocols will be implemented and face masks will be required.
The health system is encouraging those who are eligible and feeling healthy, including people who have had a COVID-19 vaccine, to donate blood. All blood donations are tested for the COVID-19 antibody.
Donors are asked to visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter “sghsys” to schedule an appointment, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass® pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.