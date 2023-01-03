Brunswick hospital honors volunteer
Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Cecile Settles as the Brunswick hospital’s fall Volunteer of the Quarter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Brunswick hospital honors volunteer
Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Cecile Settles as the Brunswick hospital’s fall Volunteer of the Quarter.
Settles began volunteering at the health system in August 2019, first assisting the Patient Experience department with patient rounding, then moving to the Guest Services/Wayfinding desk. When Settles learned that there was a need for additional volunteers in the Emergency Care Center (ECC), she decided to make one more move and has been volunteering in the ECC since July 2021.
Before retiring, Settles had a career in accounting and office management, including a stint in the Southeast Georgia Health System accounting office in the 1970s. When she is not volunteering at the health system, Settles volunteers with MAP International.
SGHS in Camden honors hospital volunteer
John Nevins was recently selected as the Camden hospital’s fall Volunteer of the Quarter.
Nevins began volunteering with the health system in the Outpatient Surgery Prep & Recovery department during the COVID-19 pandemic in the fall of 2021. He stepped up to help at a time when most people were doing their best to avoid being at a hospital or health care facility.
Nevins retired after 42 years as a butcher and last worked at the Kings Bay Naval Base Commissary. Recently married, Nevins and his wife, Sandy, reside in St. Marys. He serves as an usher at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, volunteers for the church food bank and is also a member of the Knights of Columbus. In his spare time, Nevins enjoys bowling.
— The Brunswick News
For Nicki, Keith and Maddy Schroeder, the new market in downtown Brunswick is truly a family affair.
Construction of a new public safety facility on Jekyll Island is moving forward as the contractor looks for a way to keep the project within budget while dealing with inflation and supply chain challenges.
The Golden Isles is a historic treasure trove, and while the islands draw thousands of tourists, there’s also plenty of gems within the city.
As the saying goes, “Your eyes are the window to your soul,” and certainly, eyes are your window to the world. If that is true, then your eyelids and eyebrow are the curtains to your eyes. Just like a window shade, there is an interconnected relationship between your forehead, eyebrow, and e…
About 55 volunteers strode onto St. Simons Island’s thickly fogged beach Sunday morning to pick up debris that had rained down from fireworks that lit the skies past midnight in celebration of the new year.
Jay Jaynes, owner of St. Simons Cars and Classics has decades of experience in the automobile industry, and he still does business the old-fashioned way. When you pay a visit to the dealership on Glynn Avenue, near the foot of the FJ Torras Causeway, it’s easy to sense the difference. Althou…