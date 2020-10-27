Emerald Isles
Counseling
adds therapist
Sarah Schaefer, AMFT, CAADC will join the practice a clinical psychotherapist. She has spent many years working inpatient and helping people in crisis, where she gained much knowledge on medication management, addiction cycles and community resources.
At Emerald Isle Counseling, Schaefer plans to work with teenagers, adults and seniors. She has numerous years of experience in treating trauma, sexual abuse, addiction, family and relationship issues.
Schaefer did her graduate work at Valdosta State University and originally hails from Ohio. She lived in the Golden Isles for over 10 years.
To schedule an appointment with Sarah Schaefer, please call Emerald Isle Counseling at 912-268-4750.
— The Brunswick News