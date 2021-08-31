Red Cross teams up with Sports Clips for blood drive incentive
The American Red Cross has teamed up with Sports Clips to offer donors coupons for a free haircut during the month of September.
Those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1 to 30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email. Additionally, those who make a point to give around the Labor Day holiday, Sept. 3 to 7, will receive a new, 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.
Local drives are currently planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 4 at Golden Isles Harley Davidson, 153 Ventura Drive, Brunswick; from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1120 Newcastle St., and from 2 to 6 p.m. at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cutoff Road, Brunswick.
The need for blood is critical, especially during the surge of coronavirus cases. For more information or to register for a donation time, visit RedCrossBlood.org.
— The Brunswick News