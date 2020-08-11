Georgia Alzheimer’s Association to hold virtual event
On Aug. 28, the Alzheimer’s Association will hold a virtual event “ALZ Advocacy: Why it Matters and Where to Start” — a free virtual advocacy training program for anyone interested in learning more on how to become an Alzheimer’s advocate.
The Alzheimer’s advocacy training is for community members to learn more about how they can impact local, state and federal policy to improve the lives of people living with dementia and their caregivers and to impact funding for a cure. The volunteers will learn the basics of grassroots advocacy and how they can get involved in Alzheimer’s advocacy.
Forty-eight percent of residents living in nursing homes and 42 percent of those living in senior care facilities have Alzheimer’s disease, and it has been reported that at the start of August, 40 percent of all U.S. COVID-19 deaths were long-term care community residents or staff. There are more than 150,000 Georgians living with dementia. Alzheimer’s is the fifth leading cause of death in Georgia and the state has seen a 246 percent increase in deaths since 2000. For more information, visit alz.org/georgia.
SGHS named as high performing hospital for COPD, heart failure
The Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System has been recognized as a high performing hospital for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.
The annual procedures and conditions ratings, now in its sixth year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures. These ratings extend the U.S. News mission of providing consumers with patient decision support beyond the Best Hospitals rankings, which are geared toward complex specialty care.
The health system’s Brunswick hospital earned “high performing” ratings for COPD and heart failure in recognition of care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes.
“High performing” is the highest rating U.S. News awards for those types of care. For the 2020-21 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 10 procedures and conditions. Fewer than a third of all hospitals received any high-performing rating, and only 37 earned this rating in all 10 procedures and conditions. The state and metro area rankings recognize hospitals that received high performing ratings across multiple areas of care. For more information on COPD and heart failure treatment at the Health System, visit sghs.org/cardiopulmonary or call 855-ASK-SGHS (855-275-7447).
