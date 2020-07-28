Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Walk set for Oct. 3
The Golden Isles Alzheimer’s Association will host its annual walk beginning at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island Oct. 3. The money raised will benefit the local nonprofit, Memory Matters.
For more information about the event or to donate to the cause, visit www.gaalz.org.
Red Cross needs blood donations
The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood donations to prevent another shortage as hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were temporarily paused earlier this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upcoming local drives include:
• From 2 to 6 p.m. July 30 at Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut Off Road, Brunswick.
• From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 30 at Schell & Hogan, 101 Plantation Chase, St. Simons Island.
To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
— The Brunswick News