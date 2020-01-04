Have you seen his glory? Have you ever come face to face with Jesus Christ? The apostle Peter said, “We did not follow cleverly invented stories when we told you about the power and coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, but we were eyewitnesses of His majesty” (2 Peter 1:16).
Peter was adamant that his Christian witness was not due to secondhand information and hearsay, but that he had personally encountered the glory of Jesus Christ. One day Jesus called Peter, James, and John to come with him to a mountaintop experience (see Matthew 17). When they reached the top of the mountain, scripture says Jesus was transfigured. The word literally means a metamorphosis took place. His face shone like the sun, and his clothes became dazzling white. A metamorphosis is a change on the outside that comes from the inside (such as a caterpillar to a butterfly). While on earth, Jesus had concealed his glory in human flesh, but now three of his followers were seeing the glory of His majesty. The Lord’s glory was not a reflection, but a radiation of his divine nature and character.
Scripture says Moses and Elijah appeared before them, talking with Jesus. Moses represented the law, the righteous standard of God. He was the one that God presented the Ten Commandments to. Elijah represented the prophets which offered the promise of salvation and restoration through God’s coming Messiah.
Suddenly a cloud from heaven enveloped them, and a voice from the cloud said, “This is my Son, whom I love; with Him I am well pleased. Listen to Him!” The disciples were terrified and fell to the ground.
The scripture says, “When they looked up, they saw no one except Jesus” (Matt. 17:8). Moses was gone because Jesus represented God’s righteous standard. He is the one we are to emulate and conform our lives to. Elijah was gone because Jesus is the Savior, the restorer of all people. He is the one who brings us back into fellowship with God. Through Jesus, we will see God face to face.
Peter, James, and John never forgot what they saw on the mountain that day. They beheld his glory, and lived for his glory.
Have you seen his glory? Have you ever come face to face with Jesus? I am not asking if you belong to a church. I am not asking if you think Christianity is a good thing. I am not asking if you read your Bible every now and then. I am asking if you have ever had a life-changing encounter with Jesus Christ. I am asking if you have received His forgiveness and been filled with his Spirit. Have you ever seen the glory of God in your own life and heart? Are you a different person because you have met the Lord Jesus Christ?
Christianity is more than a religion to believe. It is a vital relationship to receive. Don’t settle for a brand of faith that relegates you to sharing nothing more than second hand information and hearsay. God wants you to experience his forgiveness, grace, and power first hand in your own life.
Charles Haddon Spurgeon, the great English preacher from the 1800’s, was a mighty vessel used by God. It was said of him that he could never recover from Jesus. He never got over the notion that a divine being would become a man and die for our sins. He received Christ, and was never able to recover. He was hooked for life. May you see His glory, may you see his beauty, and may you never recover from Jesus. And that’s the Word.
The Rev. David Yarborough is pastor of St. Simons Community Church. Contact him at david@sscommunitychurch.com or 912-634-2960.