Have you received your invitation to heaven? Is your name written in heaven? Here is what God’s Word says concerning those who will enter heaven: “Nothing impure will ever enter (the city of heaven), nor will anyone who does what is shameful or deceitful, but only those whose names are written in the Lamb’s Book of life” (Rev. 21:27). Those who belong to God as his children have their names written in a special book — the Lamb’s book of Life. The children of God are those who have truly and fully embrace Jesus Christ for the forgiveness of their sins.
Ruthanna Metzgar, a professional singer from the Seattle area, tells a powerful story illustrating the importance of having one’s name in the Lamb’s book of life. Several years ago, Ruthanna was invited to sing at the wedding of a very wealthy and powerful man. The reception was to be held on the top two floors of Seattle’s Columbia Tower, the Northwest’s tallest skyscraper. She and her husband, Roy, were very excited about attending the reception.
At the reception, waiters in tuxedos were walking around offering the guests delicious hors d’oeuvres and exotic beverages. The bride and groom traveled up an elaborate set of stairs to the top floor. They announced that the wedding feast was about to begin. All of the guests were invited to follow. At the top of the stairs, a maître d’ with a bound book greeted all the guests.
He asked Ruthanna for her name, and then he scanned the book. He did not find her name on the guest list. He asked her to spell her last name. As he checked through the list again, she and Roy were nowhere to be found. He apologized, but said, “You name is not on the list.”
“There must be some mistake,” she replied. “I am the singer. I sang for the wedding.” The gentleman answered, “It doesn’t matter who you are or what you did. Without your name in the book you cannot attend the banquet.”
He motioned to a waiter and said, “Please show these people to the service elevator.”
Roy and Ruthanna followed the waiter through the banquet room past beautiful tables filled with shrimp, whole smoked salmon, magnificent ice sculptures and more. Adjacent to the banquet area, there was an orchestra preparing to perform with musicians dressed to the hilt in white tuxedos. They had to pass it all as they were led to the service elevator. The waiter put them inside the elevator and pushed “G” for the parking garage.
After locating their car, the Metzgars drove in silence for several minutes stunned by their dismissal from the party. Finally Roy reached over to Ruthann and asked, “Sweetheart, what happened?”
“When the invitation arrived, I was busy,” Ruthann replied. “I never bothered to R.S.V.P. Besides I was the singer. Surely I could go the party without responding to the R.S.V.P!” Ruthanna started to cry – but not only because she has missed the most lavish banquet she’d ever been invited to. She also realized that she had gotten a small taste of what of it will be like for those who will one day stand before Christ but find that there names are not written in the Lamb’s book of life.
God has invited us all to his party in heaven. Through the death and resurrection of his Son Jesus, God has removed every obstacle that keeps us from him. Our sins can be forgiven. We can receive the gift of eternal life. Jesus bids us to come to him. His invitation, however, demands an R.S.V.P. We must respond to Him. We must receive Him. Scripture tells us that, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” We must call upon His name. As you stand before him one day, it will not matter who you are or what you have done.