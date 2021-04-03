For many years, I called to my teenagers to “wake up” and get out of bed. They often remained lifeless as if they had not heard a thing. There iPhone alarm would repeatedly go off again and again while they lay curled up under the covers. I would grab their toes and yank, threaten them and yell a little louder. Eventually, they would rise again from the bed,but it was not a smooth process.
As we come to Easter 2021, I want to look at a story that reveals the power of Jesus’ voice to call to people’s hearts to raise them up into new life, even raising them from the dead. In John 11, Jesus’ friend Lazarus was dying. Jesus received the news regarding his friends and declared this sickness would not end in death but in the glory of God. What are God’s motives when He shows off and reveals his power? Lazarus is identified as “one whom Jesus loves” (John 11:4). Love and compassion are major reasons we see God’s power revealed. Jesus also told the disciples he was glad that he had not been present to heal Lazarus from sickness because he had a bigger plan and wanted the disciples to believe. The Lord works in our lives through faith, and He is always looking to grow our faith. God is calling us to believe — to a deeper walk of faith. And yet the greatest reason God moves is so that He might be glorified. Nothing is greater than God’s glory, and He shows off so people may see that He is God, worthy of glory, honor and majesty. He is glorified when we honor, trust, worship and believe in Him.
So Jesus waited to arrive at Lazarus’ home until he had been dead for four days. This meant he was absolutely, completely dead and decay would start to settle in. It seemed hopeless. Why had Jesus waited? He should have not delayed. And yes Jesus was in control, and not in a hurry. God may seem late, but He is always on time and never in a hurry. He had a plan the whole time.
When Martha confronted Jesus wondering why he had not come earlier to heal him, Jesus promised her Lazarus would rise again. She said, “I know,” but she really didn’t know. Then Jesus said, “I am the Resurrection and the Life. Whoever believe in me though he die, yet shall he live, and everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?”
Wow, those are some stunning claims. Jesus was declaring that the resurrection is not just an event that will happen, but it is a person. He is the Resurrection — the One with the power of life over death. Jesus boiled the mystery of eternity — and death, heaven, hell, and what lies beyond the grave — down to one thing. That one thing was Him, and knowing and having a relationship with Him.
Eventually, he stood before Lazarus’ tomb and groaned a loud groan. This was the sound of a agitation and anger. He groaned while a tear fell from his eye. He grieved for the brokenness of humanity caused by sin and the fall of man. He was angry at the human enemy of death, and the snares of Satan that bind up humanity. He was standing before the grave of Lazarus like a great champion ready to throw a lethal blow at the power of Satan, Sin, Hell and death. The grave was no match for the Man of Resurrection and life.
After the tomb was unsealed, Jesus called, “Lazarus, come forth.” And the man who had died (four days dead) came back out of the grave fully alive. He didn’t need several shouts and calls, or his iPhone alarm to go off in order to awaken him. No, He needed to hear the voice of the Son of God call him by name and raise him up. The voice of Christ and His call have power, not just to be heard in our ears, but heard in our hearts. That voice has power to change a heart, change a life and call us forth into a new life. Jesus Christ is resurrection and life. May you hear the call of Christ in your life and in your heart this Easter. Come forth, friend. Come forth in Jesus’ name. And that’s the Word.