Rabbi Rachael Bregman stood outside of the Glynn County Courthouse, a stack of colorful stickers in hand. Each read, “Do Justice, Love Mercy, Walk Humbly Together. Glynn”
“Please take one or take another if you already have one,” she said to members of a group gathered on this brisk morning.
This particular morning, Bregman was joining a number of area clergy members who had been a constant presence outside of the courthouse. It was their mission to stand together during the McMichaels-Bryan trial, offering a united front and comfort to the community during very trying times.
For Bregman, promoting hope and peace following the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020 has been a constant calling.
“There’s been plenty of sacred work to do. It’s been its own challenge, and it’s been its own blessing, rolled into one,” she said. “We’ve just been present with people outside of the courthouse during this arch for our community. There’s been so much anxiety and so many questions. It has brought up a lot of feelings about how we will move forward, like will we ever be OK? And how will we recover?”
Those questions are very relevant at this moment in Glynn County, but they’ve also been faced by countless generations over the centuries. And during this time of year, it’s one story in particular that comes to Bregman’s mind — the story of Hanukkah.
Beginning at sundown Sunday, the story of the Maccabees and the miraculous oil is one that offers many parallels. From 167 to 160 B.C., a Hebrew family known as the Maccabees, under the direction of Judah Maccabee or Judah “the Hammer,” led a guerrilla war against the Seleucid Empire.
The Maccabees were desperately outnumbered but the God of Israel led their way to victory.
When the fighting was finished, the Hebrews discovered that their foes had defiled their temple and they needed sacred oil to re-consecrate it. But they only had enough oil to last one night, rather than the multiple days required for purification.
“The temple has a critical function because it’s where you keep the eternal light burning. It’s the light of God, and it’s also the light of hope. So when that’s destroyed and you cannot light the eternal flame because you only have enough sanctified oil to last for one day tops ... you have no idea what’s going to happen next,” Bregman said. “You don’t know how to move forward. You don’t know how to survive.”
But the Maccabees had faith and the lit the lamp all the same, expecting to see the flame quickly fade. It didn’t, instead, it burned for eight days. It’s the source of the eight-day celebration of Hanukkah or the Festival of Lights.
It’s a story, Bregman feels, that can serve as inspiration to all, regardless of religious affiliation.
“The light keeps burning. That’s a powerful symbol for all of us right now. We need to lean into that hope and lean into each other. We don’t have to pretend the anxiety away because we’re in a place of unknowing. Instead, that allows us to have faith in one another,” she said.
To reinforce that sense of trust, Bregman points to a passage in the Book of Leviticus.
“It really is one of the Bible’s greatest hits ... ‘love your neighbor as yourself.’ We’ve had that message hammered home,” she said.
But another passage in the same Book — Leviticus 19, verse 34, says, “The foreigner residing among you must be treated as your native-born. Love them as yourself, for you were foreigners in the land of Egypt.”
Bregman adds that this message has particular significance for the Jewish people. The Torah (the first five books of the Bible), often references how the Hebrews were “strangers in the land of Egypt,” and how they should use the memory of that separateness as motivation for inclusivity.
“If you look a little further down, it says that, ‘the stranger who resides with you ... you should also love them as yourself.’ It is so important in a world where we’ve become very ‘strange’ to one another,” she said. “The Hebrew word for Egypt, mitsrayim, if you take apart the word, it literally means ‘from the narrow places,’ or ‘the places of worry.’ So because we know what it’s like to be in a place of worry ... because we all worry, we’ve all been in the narrow places, we really know those ‘strangers.’ They’re no different than us,” she said.
It’s this human connection, the relishing of sameness, especially in relating through worries or sorrows, that binds humanity together. That’s certainly something that Bregman has observed during the days of the trial.
“We showed up for each other at the courthouse, baking cookies or soup because that’s what we do, because we all know what it’s like to feel the pain of worry and estrangement,” she said.
Bregman feels that can go even further. Not only should there be an effort to embrace neighbors and “strangers,” there should also be a diligent effort to love one’s enemy.
“There is a great line (in the Torah), that says, ‘If your enemy’s axe has fallen on the road, you help him pick it up.’ This is instructive on what it looks like to really love your neighbor. You don’t have to like them, but it’s important to be loving caring people in the world,” she said.
“Love is an action. It’s about doing and showing up for each other ... being kind and that’s what love looks like. It’s action.”