Stacy Snell has fried a lot of latkes in her time.
The member of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick served on the Hanukkah party planning committee for a number of years where she was tasked with helping to organize the food and activities every December.
Of course, the past few years haven’t been as festive.
“Because of COVID, we haven’t had our Hanukkah parties ... but we always had a lot of good food and music. We sing Hanukkah songs and everybody brings their own menorah ... BYOM,” she said with a chuckle.
“We turn the lights down and light the menorahs. It really is beautiful. One of the menorahs we use is a huge brass piece that was donated by our former Rabbi, Rabbi Sal Reuben in memory of his daughter. So we’ve used that one for several years.”
Hanukkah, also known as the “festival of lights,” has always been a celebratory time. Many families create their own traditions centered around the holiday. That is certainly true for Snell who grew up in Mississippi.
“I grew up in Tupelo and the synagogue had a huge celebration for Hanukkah for all the kids. For some reason, in addition to the usual latkes, they would also serve Kosher hot dogs without the buns. My family still does that to this day. We had an early Hanukkah celebration this year around Thanksgiving, and we still had Kosher hot dogs,” she said. “I don’t know anyone else who does that but it’s just something we’ve always done.”
This year, Temple Beth Tefilloh will return to its tradition, gathering its congregation together to celebrate after the pandemic forced them apart. The eight day observance will begin at sundown on Sunday and will continue through Dec. 26.
Around the world, candles of menorahs will glow to celebrate the miracle of the oil, an event that took place in 174 B.C. in the land of Israel.
During that time, the Jewish people were being ruled by the Seleucid dynasty (Syrian-Greeks), under King Antiochus IV. He had banned a number of their religious practices which resulted in much persecution and cruelty.
But one family — the Maccabees — refused to sit by and watch their faith and people suffer. Led by a warrior named Judah Maccabee, the fighters engaged in a guerilla war against Antiochus and his army. Against all odds, they prevailed.
When the fighting was finished and they returned to their sacred temple, they found it desecrated. As they set about rededicating it, they discovered that they only had enough holy oil for one night.
Miraculously though, the one-day supply of oil lasted for eight days, allowing new oil to be prepared.
“The war lasted for three years,” Snell said. “(The Jews) came back to find their temple destroyed and only a little bit of oil left. But the oil lasted for eight nights so they were able to make more.”
The oil and light are common elements of the holiday — hence the frying of latkes and lighting of candles. And while it’s commonly understood to be an upbeat occasion, Snell notes that there are more solemn undertones and symbols within the story.
“It’s actually relevant right now with all of the anti-semitism happening everywhere,” she noted.
“Hanukkah is about hope. It’s about light in the darkness ... whatever trial or tribulation, there’s always hope. It’s also a call for us to be lights to one another and to help each other. We can become lights in the darkness.”