Hannukah story offers message of hope in darkness

The message of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah goes much deeper than menorahs and latkes. It serves as a call to stand against oppression and fight for one’s beliefs, even when facing insurmountable odds.
While the occasion itself is not a major Jewish holiday, its proximity to Christmas often makes those who are not Jewish view it as an equivalent. The Festival of Lights is decidedly not that but it does center around an important story in the Jewish faith — the Maccabean Revolt.
The foundation of Hanukkah begins in the year 174 B.C. in the land of Israel. Formerly a territory of Alexander the Great, it became a part of the Seleucid dynasty, a Hellenistic realm under the rule of a king named Antiochus IV. He tried to impose a collective, Greek-based culture upon his people, leading to a number of staunch reforms thrust upon the Jews in his kingdom. It banned a number of practices critical to Judaism, resulting in extreme persecution and cruelty.
Needless to say, Antiochus was not a popular ruler. While he referred to himself as “Epiphanes,” or “the Gods’ beloved,” his people called him “Epimanes” meaning “madman.” He installed a number of Jewish priests, loyal to him and set on doing his bidding. They were also focused on making other Jews do the same and “inspectors” were sent to the various regions of the kingdom to ensure Antiochus’ rules were followed.
But over in a rural province called Modiin, a priest named Mattathias (known as Mattahias Maccabbee or “the hammer”) was having none of it. When approached to offer a sacrifice outside of the sacred temple in Jerusalem — a blasphemous act — he refused. To further drive the point home, he killed the priest who did make the offering, as well as the inspector overseeing the whole business. Thus began the Maccabean Revolt.
Spearheaded (quite literally) by Mattahias’ son, Judah, the family sparked a successful guerrilla war that eventually led to the ousting of the Greek establishment. It was a miraculous set of circumstances that led to the small rebel forces overpowering a much stronger army.
The Maccabees won battle after battle, including one in which it is said that they fended off an army of more than 40,000 men.
Judah eventually led his followers to Jerusalem itself, where they sought to rededicate the Holy Temple, previously sacked by Syrian vandals.
There was just one problem — in order to reconsecrate the temple, the Maccabees needed purified oil. The temple didn’t have enough to hold throughout the many days of necessary rituals. In fact, they only had enough sacred oil for one night.
This is where the miracle of the oil occurs — it lasted for eight nights. Today, Jews around the world commemorate the wonder by lighting their menorahs and celebrating with treats fried in oil.
For Rabbi Rachael Bregman of Temple Beth Tefilloh in Brunswick, the story offers two distinct miracles — one human and one divine.
“When you look at the story, you can see an evolution in the emphasis of the miracles — there’s the miracle of the military victory and the miracle of the oil. From the military perspective, it was this rag tag bunch of nobodies who rose up and defeated the Greeks, which was unheard of ... but you can also see this as miraculous at the hands of human beings,” she said.
“Now, the miracle of the oil after the ransacking of the temple is different. When they go to light the eternal flame, there ends up not being enough purified oil to last. But it does last for eight nights and there’s the miracle, which can be viewed as divine.”
Bregman feels that both pieces of the story serve as reminders of the possibility for both humans and the divine.
“We live in a space where we can hold these side-by-side. Humans have the ability to do miraculous things when we are tuned into something larger than ourselves. There may also be the hand of God at play in your life. It’s the best of both worlds,” she said.
At its core, the Hanukkah story is about standing up for one’s freedom in the face of hatred and oppression. That, Bregman notes, is something that is always relevant — certainly for Jews but for people of all faiths.
“I think that standing up against oppression and standing up for personal religious freedom is always a relevant story to tell. Fighting for what you believe in when the odds are stacked against you is always important,” she said.
“But when you look at the story, you can see this idea of luck favoring the brave. It might just be something that happens or it may be God but you have to have a part in it. You have to be willing to stand up against injustice and say ‘not on my watch.’”
It’s a critical message for a modern world. And it’s something that Bregman hopes people of all faiths can remember when Hanukkah returns — Dec. 22 to 30.
“It is really no surprise that many faith traditions have these types of incredibly festive holidays around the winter solstice, the darkest point of the year. It is a constant reminder that there is always light and hope even in the darkest of times,” she said.