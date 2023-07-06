If art were a body, its cell structure would be a perplexing phenomenon. Membranes would blur. Organelles would diverge. Its functions would intertwine throughout the whole system.
But in the cell that is Glynn County, one thing’s for certain — its nucleus would be Glynn Visual Arts (GVA).
Starting with a small group of local artists, GVA blossomed into an inspiring art foundation. Since its creation in 1953, GVA has served as an influential guide for both artists and the community.
GVA will celebrate its 70th anniversary with the new exhibition “Then & Now: Art of the Lowcountry” through Aug.4.
Visitors will have the chance to meet some of the featured artists at a free opening reception from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today.
The exhibit celebrates the “then” artists who helped pave the way and the “now” artists who carry on its legacy.
The “then” and “now” artists will showcase around 40 total art pieces with various mediums, styles and techniques. The artworks will demonstrate the themes of the Lowcountry and art throughout time. Some pieces will be for sale.
The “then” artists include Bill Hendrix, Vara Majette, Albert Fendig, Mildred Huie, Stella Morton and Betty Lowe.
The “now” artists include Peggy Everett, Betty Oliver, George Netherton, Jennifer Broadus, Kevin Pullen, Roderick Davis, Kevin Bongang, Yvonne Grovner, Joy Ballard Peters, John McWilliams, Nancy Marshall, Elizabeth Hayes, June Ball, Nancy Muldowney, Debbie Craig, Paula Eubanks and Ella Cart.
“We’ve got this super rich collection of artists. … It’s going to be the full gamut: pottery, photography, book art, watercolors, oil paintings, plein air. It’s going to be a really beautiful show,” said Michelle Register, the executive director at GVA.
“Then” artist Albert Fendig said GVA has made a profound impact in his life.
GVA, he says, has greatly impacted Glynn County by serving as an “anchor point” for artists and community members. The center aims to support and inspire artistic expression.
As one of the longest-living members of GVA, Fendig’s artworks bring extinct places to life.
“They’re historians, visual historians. They’ve documented so many areas of this island through (art),” Register said.
“Now” artist Nancy Muldowney will show watercolor, acrylic and pastel pieces. As an artist, she says, you have to work mostly alone, so it is important to have a nucleus like GVA that allows artists to come together.
Since her move to Glynn County in 1993, she said there have been drastic changes in building development. Some of her depictions capture areas in their natural form before construction.
She said the trees in the Golden Isles hold rich historic power and demonstrate the personality of the town.
“There’s just so much natural beauty,” Muldowney said. “(The trees) kind of reflect the ruggedness in this area. … They talk about the gentle self, but this area is strong. … There’s just a real strength here.”
Muldowney said Glynn County is vulnerable due to its fierce hurricane season, but that’s also what makes it strong.
“Now” artist John McWilliams will show wood engravings that tell different Lowcountry narratives.
“Each island is very different, but they’re worth getting to know,” McWilliams said. “They’re very powerful places.”
The diverse artworks will tell stories of nature and history and honor the GVA’s support through artistic journeys.