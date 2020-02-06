Tracie Lee Hawkins may have studied fashion in the modern metropolis of New York City, but she has never been far from her roots.
The now Atlanta-based artist incorporates pieces of her African heritage into her paintings and textiles, each shares a story from the past. And beginning this evening, Hawkins offer a peek of those as she opens her exhibit — “Sankofa: If Stitches Could Talk” at Glynn Visual Arts (GVA). An opening will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the center, 106 Island Drive, St. Simons Island.
The title is powerful, incorporating the Twi word “Sankofa” from Ghana, which translates to “go back and get it.” For Hawkins, that represented the need to reflect on the past to build a successful future.
It can be seen through a number of her work, especially her hand-crafted quilts that weave images and colors that carry on the tradition of African-American communities. The tradition of the patchwork quilt was born of scarcity and resourcefulness, arising in times and places where the shortages of cloth called for the inventive salvaging of fabric scraps and remnants.
In contrast, Hawkins’ quilts take a modern approach and are intricately and artistically planned from the concept to the choice of fabrics and the composition. The use of contemporary processes and materials such as thematically printed cotton and glittery threads, text, mathematically complex designs, along with expert and precision craftsmanship sets these quilts apart.
She also has used the medium as a way to communicate triumphs for notable African-Americans. For instance, she exhibited her collection of quilts from each year of President Barack Obama’s time in office at the National Center for the Study of Civil Rights and African American Culture at Alabama State University in 2012. Her completed collection of Obama quilts was exhibited at Alabama State University Warren/Britt Gallery in 2013.
For Susan Ryles, executive director of Glynn Visual Arts, Hawkins’ work puts a new twist on a sometimes under appreciated and traditionally female art medium, quilting.
“Through both traditional methods and her unique combination of use of photo transfer and quilting/stitching, she makes thoughtful commentary on recent history through her work,” Ryles said.
“She has a fresh and contemporary eye towards an old and proud tradition of textiles made for the home and family in the African-American community.”