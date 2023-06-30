Teens crowd around a worktable, conversation flowing as easily as paint from their upended cups as they pour color onto canvas cloth.
The sound of laughter as they sweep brushes into their hands and peek their heads over each other’s workspaces leaves no room for doubt — the Teen Art Club is in full swing at Glynn Visual Arts.
The idea for the club came from executive director Michelle Register, who laughs and describes it as her brainchild.
“It was just an idea to engage with the younger generation, younger artists and give them a place to express themselves and have fun,” she says, smiling as she stands off to the side of the studio.
There aren’t enough places like that in Glynn County, Register says. Many schools in the area lack dedicated art programs. So they’re picking up the slack.
“Glynn Visual Arts has been here for 70 years. We’re the community arts center, and teenagers are part of the community,” Register says. “They’re our future.”
The Teen Art Club, hosted by Glynn Visual Arts, is a club for teens ages 13 to 17. Members are encouraged to bring their own supplies and projects from home to work on during club meetings. They work with a variety of materials, ranging from pens, markers and paper to watercolors and canvas.
Glynn Visual Arts is staffed with volunteer professional artists who serve as guides for the club, providing direction when needed and assisting with the provision of materials.
Members of the club also learn from each other.
“I think that’s the best part about it, when we get to know each other,” says Ariana Bressler, Register’s teen ambassador for the program. “It’s inspiring to hear from other people.”
Daniela Reinshagen, a spokesperson for Glynn Visual Arts, shares Ariana’s sentiment. She says it’s not just about creation.
“Of course, it’s about the art and the projects, but it’s also about having a group that they can come to and spend time with while doing something they enjoy,” Reinshagen says. “The goal is to provide a safe place for teens to come and collaborate, work and share ideas.”
“It’s about getting kids to be creative,” says Skye Fennel, a member of the club. “So they can express themselves, expand their imaginations.”
Encouraging teens to express themselves is a big part of the club’s mission. For some, drawing and painting can have a therapeutic effect. For teens going through life changes, art allows them to express their emotions in a healthy way.
“It’s important for them to have a place to express themselves, to feel that it’s OK to shed whatever emotions that they have, and for a lot of people, that’s through their art,” Register says.
The club is free to join and open to all in the aforementioned age group, regardless of skill level.
“I just look through the room and I see different types of personalities,” Reinshagen says, glancing around the studio. “Some of them are more shy, some are more open, but in the end, they’re all here for something that brings them together, and it’s really great that we’re able to provide that.”
The club currently meets on from 3 to 5 p.m. on every second and fourth Thursday of the month. But Register says they hope to increase their offerings.
“We would love for this to grow so it can be a weekly event,” she says. “The more participation we can get, the better.”