GVA installs 'wishing wall'

Like many people, Susan Ryles had big plans for spring. The executive director of Glynn Visual Arts on St. Simons Island was looking forward to hosting the organization’s annual arts festival, slated for April 5 and 6.
Of course, that was all put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
GVA also suspended its classes and exhibits, closing to the center to the public on March 18.
“We have been working from home with a skeletal crew. It’s been tough on our employees and our loyal members, artists and supporters,” Ryles said.
“We have taken all appropriate measures to weather this unprecedented health and economic crisis but frankly we’re scared just like every other small business in this country right now.”
But as a community center, GVA’s leadership feels the need to offer something to help. After all, in a time like this, art seems more necessary than ever before.
“Think about being quarantined right now without art, no movies, music, books, poems, paintings, sculpture, games, theater,” Ryles said.
“We know there is a lot of need and uncertainty out there right now and none of us are really sure what to do at this point but, we must persevere, art must persevere. Art enriches us all. We need art in our lives.”
So they started brainstorming ways to safely encourage art in the community. Ryles says they decided to use what they had to create art apart but in a unifying way.
“We have a cool grid out in front of our building where we had created ‘Terri the Terrapin,’ our kid’s art project from our kid’s art fair last September,” she said.
“It was always planned that we would change out the artwork there periodically anyway so this seemed like the perfect time.”
They decided they would offer the public an opportunity to contribute to a “wishing wall.” Items can be decorated at home and brought to the center, located at 106 Island Drive, near the St. Simons Island airport. Participants attach their contributions to the wall.
Ryles says it’s a safe and uplifting way to connect in a time of social distancing.
“Because this is outside, folks can come by GVA anytime to participate and stay socially distanced. They can walk, ride bikes, golf cart … whatever. We suggest folks bring their own ribbon, fabric, toys, ornaments, anything that has meaning can be tied onto the Wishing Wall,” she said.
“We encourage everyone to get creative, think outside the box, use recycled materials, whatever. Folks can actually write on a piece of ribbon or whatever, an old CD, a memento that reminds you of someone or something.”
So far, some of the wishes that have been deposited include lofty hopes for healing and love. There’s also more simple sentiments — “fresh tomatoes” one participant offered.
Ryles says it’s all welcome.
“We are just going to let it grow organically. The idea is that the intentions will be carried off into the wind, into the universe. It’s all energy and we can sure use some good energy right now,” she said.
She also feels that the community needs art now, perhaps more than ever before.
Ryles believes in the power of art to invigorate lives with beauty and inspiration and to create and sustain a healthy, vibrant community.
“It’s easy to lose sight of that in a crisis so we tried to think of things to keep the community engaged even if we can’t all be together right now creating art,” she said.
Hopefully, the wall will help promote a sense of creativity, connectedness and healing.
“We as a community, as a world, are all going through something very traumatic right now so we wanted to give our community an opportunity to engage and express through this project, things that may not be easy to express right now in normal communication,” she said.
“Sometimes it’s difficult to express in words what we’re feeling and art can help with that.”