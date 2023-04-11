041123_britt

Pictured are Karlee Lawrence, legal assistant, left, and Debbie Britt, attorney.

 Provided photo

“What happens when a person needs someone to speak for them and make health care and/or financial decisions on their behalf?” is a commonly asked question, says local Elder Law Attorney, Deborah “Debbie” L. Britt. If a person has passed the point of being able to read, understand, and sign legal documents such as health care directives and powers of attorney, guardianship and conservatorship proceedings in probate court are often the next steps. While it is best to plan and express one’s wishes about who will take care of them and in what manner, guardianships and conservatorships can be helpful and even necessary at times.

In Georgia, a person may be appointed as guardian and/or conservator for another if certain circumstances are present. A guardian and/or conservator may be appointed in the best interest of a person (proposed ward) if he/she lacks sufficient capacity to make or communicate significant responsible decisions concerning his/her health or safety or concerning management of his/her property. While it is not assumed that a person who needs a guardian needs a conservator, these guardianship/conservatorship roles often go hand in hand.

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.