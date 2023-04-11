“What happens when a person needs someone to speak for them and make health care and/or financial decisions on their behalf?” is a commonly asked question, says local Elder Law Attorney, Deborah “Debbie” L. Britt. If a person has passed the point of being able to read, understand, and sign legal documents such as health care directives and powers of attorney, guardianship and conservatorship proceedings in probate court are often the next steps. While it is best to plan and express one’s wishes about who will take care of them and in what manner, guardianships and conservatorships can be helpful and even necessary at times.
In Georgia, a person may be appointed as guardian and/or conservator for another if certain circumstances are present. A guardian and/or conservator may be appointed in the best interest of a person (proposed ward) if he/she lacks sufficient capacity to make or communicate significant responsible decisions concerning his/her health or safety or concerning management of his/her property. While it is not assumed that a person who needs a guardian needs a conservator, these guardianship/conservatorship roles often go hand in hand.
The process of obtaining guardianship and/or conservatorship for a person begins in probate court with the filing of a Petition by two Petitioners, one of which may be a physician, psychologist, or licensed clinical social worker. The Petition must contain detailed information set out by statute. Most importantly, a factual basis must be included outlining the reasons why the Petitioners believe the proposed ward needs court-ordered guardianship and/or conservatorship. Notice must be given to certain prescribed individuals, including the proposed ward.
The Petitioner(s) nominate who they believe should serve as guardian and/or conservator. These nominated individuals do not have to be either of the Petitioners nor do they have to be the same person.
It is important to recognize that guardianship/conservatorship proceedings are very serious matters and require a careful and deliberate court process which includes ample opportunity for the proposed ward to receive notice, legal representation, and an opportunity to be heard by the Court (sometimes through the appointment of a guardian ad litem). If immediate harm could occur to the proposed ward or his/her property, there are emergency proceedings that can be considered, though the standard for these is appropriately strict. The proposed ward, as well as other interested parties, may file written objections to the Petition and those objections may be heard at a probate court hearing.
Once the Court enters an Order Appointing a Guardian and/or Conservator, Letters of Guardianship and/or Letters of Conservatorship are issued by the Court upon the satisfaction of any requirements set forth in the Order, e.g. posting of a bond and/or passing of a criminal background check. The Order and Letters are the authority upon which the guardian and/or conservator may act in the best interest of the ward, including interacting with third parties such as medical facilities and providers and banking or other financial institutions. Once appointed there are initial and annual reporting requirements.
There is nothing more personal or important than a person’s health. Debbie Britt, Esq., believes this principle is the cornerstone of her law practice. Concerns about one day becoming unable to speak for themselves and making important medical decisions are very important for clients to address by putting their wishes in writing. By doing so, they can preserve their voices now and be “heard” later. As mentioned above, one issue that can be covered in the Georgia Advance Directive for Health Care is nomination of guardians. Having a court-appointed guardian in place can help everyone – the person needing help and the loved ones stepping up to provide care. Health care directives do not address financial authority. An important matter that can be addressed in the Georgia Statutory Form Power of Attorney is nomination of conservators. As stated herein, having a court-appointed conservator working to manage and protect one’s property and financial matters can make all the difference in achieving the best health care outcomes and quality of life.
While guardians and conservators can be life-changing for individuals who have lost the capacity to make or communicate health, safety, and property decisions for themselves, the process of becoming the guardian and/or conservator of another is complex, as is staying in compliance with Court Orders and Georgia law to act in the ward’s best interest with Court permission and oversight. Having the representation of an experienced attorney familiar with this area of law and probate court procedure is vital.
The contents of this article are educational in nature and do not constitute legal advice. Deborah "Debbie" L. Britt, with Debbie Britt Law, is an attorney on St. Simons Island, serving Georgia clients for over 32 years. She focuses on Elder Law, Estate Planning and Probate Law matters.