Fourth of July is a holiday to celebrate the founding of the nation we call home, and the way most Americans prefer to mark the occasion is with an outdoor barbecue.
There are no shortage of options when it comes to food to grill, or methods of grilling, and Tim Lensch, head chef at Georgia Sea Grill, has strong opinions on the matter.
“My house is strictly charcoal,” Lensch said.
He sometimes has to hold his nose and use a gas grill at his parents’ house. It’s all they have there, and it’s not like there aren’t benefits to gas grills. They’re more convenient, for one. Lensch acknowledged that sometimes you don’t have the time or inclination to wait for wood or charcoal to be ready.
Per the Virginia-based Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, more people than ever are grilling out, at least partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, 27% of new grill buyers surveyed said they did so because “they were cooking at home more due to the pandemic.”
Per the same study, the Fourth of July was by far the most popular holiday for grilling out — with 54% of people surveyed saying they planned to do so in 2021 — followed by Labor Day, Memorial Day and Father’s Day.
Lensch is part of the majority — Independence Day is definitely a barbecue holiday. He’s also part of the majority who responded to the survey saying they preferred charcoal to gas.
“The smoke flavor you get off natural wood or charcoal … that’s a better flavor than you get on a gas grill,” Lensch said.
He doesn’t use just any charcoal though, but what he called “chimney charcoal.” Not the briquettes, but simple charred wood — sold as lump charcoal.
It typically burns hotter and imparts a better flavor to meat than charcoal briquettes, he said. There are, of course, situations where you’d want to use briquettes. Briquettes typically burn longer, but if you’re cooking something that drips a lot, wood is your go-to.
When it comes to food, he goes big. No one goes hungry when Lensch is on the grill because he always likes to bring the works to the open flame.
“Always the staples: hotdogs, hamburgers, chicken, maybe some sausage, grilled vegetables,” Lensch said.
As far as how best to cook a burger, that’s a hard question to answer. A quarter-pound burger on high heat can be done in 3-4 minutes on each side, but he likes to play it safe with burgers.
“If you want to duck down into the burger meat rabbit hole, it gets all kinds of sketchy,” Lensch said.
Ground-up meat in a hamburger bun can come from multiple cows, but a steak is from just one. He’d trust a rare steak, but wouldn’t take a burger less cooked than medium-rare to medium.
Checking for the doneness of a burger is an acquired skill. The only surefire way is with a thermometer, but Lensch says anyone who’s cooked enough can use the thumb method — touch the outside of the burger and compare it to the firmness of your thumb, from about an inch below the first thumb knuckle to just above it, starting lower down and working your way up depending on how well you like it cooked.
The trick is to test the sides, not the top, he said.
Seasoning, that’s more so up to taste than anything else, he says, but simple is usually better.
“Salt and pepper are always king. I have tried to use other stuff left over around the house and burger seasonings, but I always come back to salt and pepper,” Lensch said.
For the vegetables, he likes to cook something that’s not going to fall through the grill. Onion wedges, squash split down the middle, corn still in the husk, sweet potato and asparagus all make great options for a cookout.
“The bigger and bulkier it is when you put it on, the better it is,” Lensch said.
More than anything, though, the Fourth of July is an opportunity for friends to get together. They bring their kids over and have a great meal, play some games and light fireworks in the comfort of their backyard — not fighting the traffic to get away from one of the public fireworks displays.
“There’s no rush, we can chill,” Lensch said. “When you’ve got a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old, that’s important.”