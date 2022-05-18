Summer and grilling go hand-in-hand. In the South, fair weather isn’t exactly limited to the two warmer seasons, but it’s hard to deny that early-summer afternoons have their own special atmosphere of which outdoor grilling is an integral part.
Tim Lensch, Georgia Sea Grill’s executive chef, has some pretty strong feelings on the matter.
“It’s so broad, there’s so much we could talk about,” Lensch said. “You have your gas grills, charcoal grills, but some people are getting into these wood pellet grills.”
He’s more of a purist that a lot of professional grilling experts. It seems to him the field is a little too broad for what he typically calls “grilling.”
“The guys who are more like the backyard barbecue masters these days, they’re doing desserts and everything,” Lensch said. “I’ve even seen where they’re cooking in cast iron on the coals and using pans. I love cooking on cast iron, don’t get me wrong, but I’d rather use the coals and the grate. Grilling these days, there are no boundaries.”
His love of the craft started in Boy Scouts of America program with the typical campfire. He learned how to cook a few things from his mom, and expanded on that on numerous camp outs. No propane or electric stoves, it was all wood and charcoal. It’s not uncommon for some other type of cooking to get his attention and hold it for a while, but he always comes back to cooking over an open flame.
Since his parents got a fire pit from local business Sea Island Forge, Lensch said the pit is his latest obsession.
“One of the main things I keep doing is chicken and poultry on it. I even did our Thanksgiving turkey on it,” Lensch said.
He prepares the birds using the spatchcock method, in which the backbone is removed and the mead is splayed in one piece.
“It grills and roasts evenly, it’s super manageable, it looks great when you put it on a platter,” Lensch said. “It’s kind of intimidating when you look at it, but if you have any experience cooking on a grill of any sort, it’s easy.
“You get the cool thing of the bird is still intact. Other than that, you could cut it up eight ways and grill it that way.”
After preparing the chicken, it’s largely up to taste how it’s cooked. Direct, indirect or a combination of the two will work. Lensch has his own preferred way of cooking the dish.
“You can manage it really good over direct or indirect heat. Start it on direct heat and move to indirect, then move it to direct to crisp up the skin at the end,” Lensch said.
The particulars are as so:
Spatchcock Chicken
Ingredients
1 whole chicken with backbone removed
1 lemon, zested and juiced
4 sprigs of thyme, minced
1 tablespoon of olive oil
salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Take the chicken and using a pair of kitchen shears, cut and remove the backbone. Stay as close to the back bone as possible. Flatten the chicken as best as you can and season with salt, pepper, lemon zest, lemon juice, thyme and olive oil. Let this sit out while you get your grill of choice ready.
If you’re grilling your spatchcocked chicken on a gas grill, start with medium-high heat for the first few minutes of cooking, just until the skin is a nice crispy, golden-brown. Then crank that heat to low.
If you’ll be grilling a whole chicken over charcoal, begin cooking the chicken over direct heat (the warmest part of the grill) to give the skin a lovely char. After a few minutes, flip and move the chicken so that it finishes cooking over indirect heat. Cook the chicken until it reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Remove chicken from grill and let rest. Plate this on a platter and enjoy it paired with your favorite sides.