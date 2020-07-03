One of the best ways to enjoy a summer day is with a good book.
Whether you’re out by the pool, on the beach, in the hammock, or enjoying the AC inside, a book can help you escape the worries of the world.
The owners of GJ Ford Bookshop, Mary Jane Reed, and Righton Books’ Ann Peck offer some reading recommendations for the summer:
“The Chiffon Trenches” by André Leon Talley
This book is André Leon Talley’s memoir. The African-American fashion journalist outlines the struggles that have impacted him over the decades. He also includes the stories of those he turned to for inspiration, including Diana Vreeland, Dian von Férstenberg and Lee Radziwill, to name a few.
“The Chiffon Trenches” offers a candid and raw look at the ruthless industry and the challenges Talley overcame to emerge as one of the most respected voices in the world of fashion.
“A Hundred Suns” by Karin Tanable
This is a historical fiction novel set in the 1930s in Indochine, near Hanoi, Vietnam. The protagonist is Jessie Lesage, who is married to the Michelin heir, Victor. Tanable weaves a complicated web of characters who toe the line between ethics and excess.
“A Hundred Suns” guaranteed to leave readers in suspense, always guessing as to what will come next.
“Hello, Summer” by Mary Kay Andrews
(This is certainly a read we can get behind — hometown newspapers!) Andrews’ latest work centers on a Conley Hawkins, who left her family’s small-town newspaper, The Silver Bay Beacon, years ago. Now a star reporter for a bigger company, Conley is where she wants to be and thinks she’s going to take a new position in Washington, D.C.
The new job doesn’t materialize and Hawkins finds herself back at the family newspaper overseeing the local gossip column, “Hello, Summer.” It’s through this work that she discovers some scandalous and dangerous secrets that could cost her everything.
“The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett
Brit Bennett offers up a new novel surrounding the ever-intriguing topic of twins. The Vignes sisters are identical and grew up in a southern black community. After running away at the age of 16, their lives take very different turns.
Bennett is well-known for her ability to spin engaging tales about family struggles and strife.
“The Vanishing Half” is certainly no exception.
“The Lost Diary of Venice” by Margaux Deroux
Two worlds converge in Deroux’s newest novel, threading unlikely worlds together — Renaissance-era Venice and the dramas of present-day Connecticut.
A book restorer named Rose discovers a connection to a forgotten time through a sixteenth-century treatise on art. Along the way, the narrative explores forbidden love — both past and present — in a richly detailed storyline.
“Pizza Girl” by Jean Young Frazier
A coming of age story, Frazier offers up a tender and unexpected portrait of a flawed young woman desperately trying to find her place in the world. The protagonist, an 18-year-old pregnant pizza delivery girl delves into a series of infatuations and difficult relationships.
Frazier’s ability to draft real and relatable characters continues to ring true in this latest book, as she serves up another engaging slice of literature.
“Always the Last to Know” by Kristan Higgins
The Frosts appear to be a typical American family, but as we all know, looks are often deceiving.
Higgins’ story revolves around Barb and John’s flimsy marriage and their subsequent shaky family life. Their two daughters — Juliet and Sadie — are entirely opposite, a reality that creates its own sense of strife. After John suffers a heart attack, the entire family must re-evaluate their lives and relationships.
In all, this novel offers up both heartbreaking and hilarious truths about what it means to be a family.
“Big Summer” by Jennifer Weiner
Jennifer Wiener is back with a story about friendship and forgiveness set during a disastrous wedding on Cape Cod.
The plot centers on former friends Daphne Berg and Drue Cavanaugh, who had a falling out due to a fight.
Six years later, Drue resurfaces to ask Daphne to serve as maid-of-honor at her wedding. As one may imagine, it’s not all rainbows and daises.
Weiner’s “Big Summer” unpacks some sticky elements of female friendship while tackling some major life questions along the way.
“Two Truths and a Lie” by Meg Mitchell
Set in Newburyport, Mass., this perfect beach read focuses on a team of mothers and daughters, as well as the truths and lies that swirl around them.
The story explores the lives of newcomers Sherri Griffin and her daughter, Katie, and longtime residents Rebecca Coleman and her daughter, Alexa.
Their lives intertwine, creating a blend of thrills, romance and the search for truth.