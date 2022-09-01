By all accounts, Olivia Newton-John was an icon. The Australian actress and musician passed away on Aug. 8 after a courageous, decades-long battle with breast cancer.
As the world mourned, a spotlight shone both on Newton-John’s epic career and the disease she fought so hard to vanquish. And tomorrow, one local event will bring both of those together, paying homage to Newton-John and raising awareness of breast cancer.
Golden Isles Arts & Humanities and the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation are hosting a “Grease” Sing-a-Long at 7 p.m. Friday at the Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick. The event is free and open to everyone. In addition to the show, free popcorn courtesy of Compass 360 Realty will be offered.
Executive director of Golden Isles Arts & Humanities Heather Heath says the event, which was rescheduled from a previous date, will offer audiences a chance to celebrate a beloved film.
“I think people love the music and the dancing, John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John (as is all the cast) are great — it’s a romantic comedy, it’s set in the 50s when everyone is trying to be cool and with the sing-along version, folks can put themselves in the fun of being at the dance contest, the burger joint or the drive-in. It’s memory and escapism all in one,” she said.
The event will also serve as a preview of the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation’s upcoming ARTrageous Bras fundraiser.
“We had to reschedule the film — which was supposed to happen right before school started — due to the air conditioner not working in the auditorium. Then just before finalizing the new date for the screening, Olivia Newton-John passed away from breast cancer, something she had been dealing with for a number of years. And she spent a lot of that time raising money for cancer research and care,” Heath said.
“I knew that the Southeast Georgia Health System Foundation would soon be encouraging the community for entries for the ARTrageous Bras Fundraiser designed to support cancer care programs at the health system as October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and they host their live auction here at the Ritz the First Friday in November. Hosting our free screening of ‘Grease’ seemed like the perfect opportunity to support this cause that was important to Olivia Newton-John and to our own community.”
For the hospital’s foundation, the ARTRageous Bra fundraiser has always served as an upbeat and creative way to further its mission. The nonprofit is currently distributing plain white bras to be bedazzled by teams, businesses or individuals. Those will be returned to the foundation on Sept. 23. They will then be displayed online and in the hospital’s gallery.
The public are encouraged to cast votes — costing $1 each — for their favorite piece. Votes may be logged in-person at the Brunswick and Camden hospitals, or online at wearethefoundation.org. Voting will be collected through October 31.
On Nov. 4, the ARTrageous’ in-person fashion show, along with the silent and live auctions, will be held at 6 p.m. at the Ritz. Krista Robitz, foundation director, is thrilled that the event is returning to its previous live format.
“The top 10 vote-receiving designs and those can be bid on in the live auction. The rest will be available at the silent auction,” Robitz says. “It’s really neat because it gives businesses who participate an opportunity to provide a model and tell a bit about their business. Many times the model is a breast cancer survivor. Or, for individuals, they can design a bra in honor of someone and be able to share their story on stage.”
She’s also thrilled to be a part of this kickoff event, one that blends the important message with the beloved film, “Grease.”
“We are happy to partner with Golden Isles Arts & Humanities and hope people will want to support this important cause,” Robitz said.
“The ARTrageous Bras fundraiser allows individuals to share their creativity while raising funds for Southeast Georgia Health System’s cancer care programs. So stop by the Ritz on First Friday or come sing-a-long with ‘Grease’ and we’ll share more information or sign you up to participate.”