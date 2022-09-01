By all accounts, Olivia Newton-John was an icon. The Australian actress and musician passed away on Aug. 8 after a courageous, decades-long battle with breast cancer.

As the world mourned, a spotlight shone both on Newton-John’s epic career and the disease she fought so hard to vanquish. And tomorrow, one local event will bring both of those together, paying homage to Newton-John and raising awareness of breast cancer.

