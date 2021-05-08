The Rev. Kate Buckley knows how parents can instill things in their children.
As parish associate at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, she sometimes takes her turn preaching in the same sanctuary where her father the Rev. Bob Brearley preached for years before retiring in 2019. Her mother, Mary Ann Brearley, retired as a much-beloved music teacher in the Glynn County school system, so it may have been providential when it fell to Rev. Buckley to deliver a message on the church’s new organ with its 2,200 pipes.
As the mother of three children, she will be among those honored Sunday on Mother’s Day.
She and her husband, banker Stuart Buckley, are the parents of English Jane, 10, who shortened her own name to E.J. in first grade, Evie Mae, 8, and Ben, 6.
Her husband helps keep her morning routine by handling a good share of the activities.
“My husband is really amazing,’’ she said. “He takes the kids to school every day. We’re a team.”
That allows her to pray, meditate and remain centered for her family and her ministry, Buckley said.
That ministry in congregational care and visitation is supposed to take 20 hours a week, but it varies with the needs of the membership.
“We’ve had two deaths in the church in two weeks. I’ve been at dying bedsides twice in two weeks,’’ she said.
Her duties include Sunday School, preaching, home visits and pastoral care, which has grown during the pandemic.
A group of women in the church organized the Hands and Hearts Ministry and hand-knitted blankets for her to deliver to people who felt isolated or who were hospitalized when churches limited attendance at live services or went completely virtual, she said.
She also ministered at small group gatherings during the worst of COVID-19 when funerals were not possible.
And at the end of most days, she’s home with her family.
So how does a woman of faith guide the Christian faith of her children?
“I’m constantly trying to figure that out,’’ Buckley said.
It requires the ability to adapt because children learn and react differently as they age.
As a mother, she wants her children to be able to make mistakes and bounce back, and she sets the same standard for herself rather than trying to be the perfect parent, Buckley said. Parents should not smother children and attempt to take away every possibility of failure and hurt in advance.
“It’s not life to take away things before they happen,’’ and children should be able to witness and experience the good and the bad, Buckley said.
“There’s a lot of joy in baptizing a child,’’ she said, while at other times her children see a lot of raw and honest emotions.
“They’ve been to weddings. They’ve been to funerals,’’ Buckley said.
As a mother, she tries to teach her children to deal honestly with their mistakes and to be there for them in the hard times.
She encourages everyone to not be so hard on themselves, to not be perfectionists and to give themselves grace. A friend had twins a month ago and her life became “craziness and no sleep,’’ Buckley said.
Her advice was, “Give yourself grace, have a cup of coffee, then give yourself more grace.”
Mothers put too much pressure on themselves to fit the model of perfection.
“We tend to put it on ourselves to do all the things and be all the things. There’s a myth out there of the super mom. We’re supposed to do the career and be a mom and not get tired,’’ he said.
But as they care for others, mothers must take time to care of themselves.
“One facet of my life is I’m a mom. It’s not all I am,’’ and she and all mothers need activities and perhaps hobbies in their lives just for themselves.
She still runs, as she did competitively through high school, still does TV commercials, billboard ads — and enjoys her coffee.
There is also the enduring image of mothers bowing beside a bed in prayer with their young children. She said she wants her children to use prayer to learn God’s plans for them rather than to call for His protection or to ask for things. Prayers aren’t just times you talk to God about needs, it’s also a time seek God’s guidance in your life, she said.
She likes Eugene Peterson’s statement: “Prayers are not tools for doing and getting, but being and becoming.”
It’s OK for a child to ask God to be with them during an important test, but they must keep in mind prayer shouldn’t be about what you want, she said.
“It’s about listening to what God desires for you to be in this world,’’ Buckley said. “It’s being in a conversation, keeping your eyes and ears open.”
She is hopeful her children will learn a lot from what she says in pulpit but also by watching her.
“I have a lot of words as a preacher. My children will learn more about faith seeing me in everyday life,’’ she said.
“Life is a living prayer. Sometimes it’s conversation, sometimes it’s praise, but it’s always gratitude.”